Newcomers Vie For Ward 4

EDITOR'S NOTE: Information for this article on the Ward 4 race comes from profile forms filled out by both candidates at the request of the newspaper.

FARMINGTON -- Kara Williams Gardenhire and Jeff Oxford, both newcomers in vying for city elected office, are running for Ward 4, Position 2 on the Farmington City Council.

The city council approved a new ward map this year based on the 2020 census, and the redistricting left Ward 4, Position 2 without an incumbent.

Gardenhire and Oxford are both Farmington High graduates who bring years of experience in serving the community to the table.

Oxford, 54, a real estate agent, served on the Farmington School Board for more than 19 years before he resigned in November 2021.

"During my time on the school board I helped with the planning of a new elementary school and the new high school that were necessary to be proactive in facilitating and accommodating future student population growth," said Oxford, who has an associate degree from North Arkansas Community College in Harrison.

Growth is necessary for any prosperous town, and Oxford said he believes his school board experience has given him the opportunity to learn and understand the importance of the decisions that will have to be made by the city council to accommodate current and future growth in Farmington, "while also keeping true to our city's wants, needs, and values."

Gardenhire, 51, has been with Farmington School District for 28 years and has served as principal of Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School since it opened in February 2005. She has a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and a masters of arts degree in educational administration.

Along with serving as a school principal, Gardenhire said she also has been involved in many other leadership positions in different organizations over the years.

"I am deeply rooted in the community and in touch with the people that live in our town," she said.

Why Run For Office?

Gardenhire said she is running for the city council because she has an invested interest in the community.

"My heart is here, this is the place I've always called home," Gardenhire said. "Farmington has raised me and given me so much over the years and I want to continue to give back to my community."

Oxford said he has seen many changes in Farmington, both good and bad, as he has grown up and lived in the community.

"I want to help shape the future of this community by being sure that we are growing in a smart way," Oxford said.

What Issues Need To Be Addressed?

Both candidates see managing the city's growth as one of the most pressing issues facing Farmington.

The city needs to be sure that "growth doesn't outpace infrastructure and services provided by the city," Oxford said.

Gardenhire said the city needs to have infrastructure plans in place and be ready to move on those plans or adjust as needed.

"Growth not only affects the infrastructure, but the services (fire, police, public works) we provide to the city and community," Gardenhire said.

Goals If Elected

If elected to the position, Gardenhire said she plans to give back to her community and "make sure the needs and wants of the people are heard and respected."

She said she looks forward to being able to serve Farmington in a different capacity.

Oxford said he would do what he could to make Farmington a town that people are happy to live in.

"This town has a great school system and there is no reason that Farmington shouldn't be ranked the best place to live in NWA," Oxford said.