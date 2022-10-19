Offering A Blessing To Animals

FARMINGTON -- Farmington United Methodist Church hosted a Blessing of Animals for its members and the community on Sunday, Oct. 9.

A Blessing of Animals witnesses to God's and the Church's love, care, and concern for creation, explains the Rev. Annie Lankford, senior pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church.

"As we recognize our mutual interdependence with God's creatures, the Church's witness of stewardship of creation is strengthened," Lankford said.

The blessing is usually held close to the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, which is October 4. St. Francis loved animals and wrote a Canticle of Creatures.

Lankford said St. Francis is remembered for his generosity to the poor and for his love for animals and nature. He is the patron saint of animals and the environment.