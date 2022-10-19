COURTESY PHOTO Jim Spillars (left) recently was awarded the Past President award of the Washington County Historical Society. Spillars, who is the Farmington High School band director, was WCHS president in 2020-2021. Presenting his award is Lee Anne Wiederkehr, the current WCHS president.

Print Headline: Past President Award

