Prairie Grove Homecoming 2022

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's marching band performed with students and fans forming a spirit line prior to Friday's Homecoming game won by the Tigers, 51-27, over Dardanelle. The 5A West is a lot more "fan friendly" conference than it was in 2014 when Farmington first joined the league and there was a rule prohibiting spirit lines. Prairie Grove is new to the 5A West for 2022.

Royalty members and their escorts were introduced.

Freshman maid Jillian Emerson, daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Emerson, escorted by Chayton Smith, son of Dawn Stevens, and Tyler Dickerson, son of Richard and Loretta Dickerson.

Freshman maid Ivey Sparkman, daughter of Sam and Cindy Sparkman, escorted by Dylan Meyers, son of Nicole Smith, and Hagen Ledbetter, son of Chaz and Liz Ledford, and Craig Ledbetter.

Sophomore maid Kylie Calvert, daughter of Jeff and Christy Calvert, escorted by Garrett Bishop, son of Steve Bishop, and Conner Lantz, son of Cody and Lynne Andrews.

Sophomore maid Breanna Wetzel, daughter of Damon and Audrey Wetzel, escorted by Brian Ward, son of Steven Ward and Jamie Coll, and senior Rhett Marrell, son of Scott and Heather Outler.

Junior maid Tammi Ulm, daughter of Gary and Melody Ulm, escorted by junior Conner Hubbs, son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs, and Michael Uher, son of Roger and Angie Uher.

Junior maid Savannah Smith, daughter of Josh and Robyn Smith, escorted by senior Ryder Orr, son of Bart and Tara Orr, and senior Jaymon Rowe, son of Douglas and Treasa Rowe.

Attendants, Brecken Adams, daughter of Tim and Samantha Adams, and Grady Davis, son of Wesley and Natasha Davis.

Senior maid Avery Griffin, daughter of Patrick and Holly Griffin, escorted by senior Camden Patterson, son of Chris and Dawn Patterson; and senior Matthew Velasco, son of Ben and Lisa Velasco.

Senior maid Kendall Pickett, daughter of Bobby and Jerri Lynn Pickett, escorted by senior Corbin Bowlin, son of Julie and Tony Dobbs and and Brandon Bowlin, and senior Ethan Miller, son of Anastacia York.

Senior maid Ella Faulk, daughter of David and Krissy Faulk and Lana Carr, escorted by senior James Moss, son of Hasani and Linda Moss; and senior Coner Whetsell, son of Richard and Janelle Whetsell.

Avery Griffin was crowned Homecoming queen.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier, now in his 30th season at the helm of the program, points out something he wants his players to pay attention to on the sideline during Friday's Homecoming game won by Prairie Grove, 51-27, over Dardanelle to begin their first year in 5A with four straight conference wins. Abshier's career record stands at 224-120-2 going into Friday's game at Alma on Oct. 21.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior fullback Coner Whetsell eludes a tackle by Dardanelle's Drew Vega while picking up 22 yards. Whetsell scored twice in the second half on touchdown runs of 5 and 60 yards during the Tigers' 51-27 Homecoming triumph.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Conner Hubbs runs the football versus Dardanelle in Friday's Homecoming contest won by the Tigers, 51-27.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Prairie Grove football team takes the field, carrying an American flag through the spirit line prior to kicking off Friday's Homecoming game against Dardanelle at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers prevailed, 51-27, to remain unbeaten in the the 5A West.



