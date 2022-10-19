Record Setting Homecoming Performance

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's defense scored twice and quarterback Sam Wells threw four touchdowns on a record setting night with the Cardinals scoring 70 points while holding Clarksville to 14.

Wells continues to emerge as a quarterback with four touchdown passes to lead the Cardinals to a 33-0 first quarter lead, which increased to a whopping 63-14 disparity at halftime.

Wells was 9 of 16 passing for 209 yards and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference to remain in the 5A West hunt with two weeks left in the regular season.

Farmington scored early and scored often.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, Wells hit Peyton Funk on a 36-yard scoring pass to begin an offensive onslaught. Not even two minutes beyond that Russell Hodge broke the plane from 5 yards out.

Luke Elsik found the end zone on a 23-yard carry and caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Wells in under a two minute span as Farmington's lead ballooned to 26-0 in the first 8:22 of the game.

Wells connected with Lawson DeVault on a 25-yard touchdown pass to up the lead to 33-0 with Jorge Cervantes' PAT kick. The Cardinals went for two on their first two touchdowns and didn't convert either, but they would get those two points back on defense when Clarksville snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety on the first play of the second quarter.

The 35-0 margin activated the sportsmanship rule and the entire second half was played with a running clock.

The implementation of the mercy rule couldn't come soon enough for Clarksville, which still had 11:57 to play in the second quarter.

Following the free kick from the 20, Wells hit Funk on a 12-yard pass to polish off a drive. Funk had six receptions for 134 yards.

Cervantes specializes in kicking the ball away from opposing returners. He placed the ball well outside the right hash on the ensuing kickoff, forcing Clarksville to chase the ball. By the time the Panthers retrieved the ball, Farmington's coverage was upon them and the Panthers had to start from their own nine.

In the midst of that predicament and a 42-0 deficit, Clarksville finally had something go right as Yovani Linares broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and scored on a 91-yard run. Sah Htoo kicked the extra-point and the Panthers were on the scoreboard, albeit trailing 42-7 at the 7:08 mark of the second quarter.

Clarksville attempted an onside kick, but the Cardinals recovered and a mere eight seconds elapsed following the Clarksville score before Wells answered by busting a 51-yard touchdown run.

Next the teams exchanged turnovers. Farmington senior defensive lineman Carter Moad recovered a Clarksville fumble, but the Panthers got the ball back by recovering a Cardinal fumble two plays later.

Clarksville came back with Gabe Kremers scoring on a 65-yard pass from Angel Alvarez to make the score 49-14 just inside five minutes to go in the first half.

Farmington's offense would not be denied on this night and Elsik scored his third touchdown of the game on a 7-yard scamper. The Cardinals tacked on a second defensive score, this one for a touchdown with Andrew Disheroon returning an interception 37 yards.

Farmington had 63 points at halftime and set a school record for most points in a game in blasting Clarksville, 70-14, to punctuate the Cardinals' Homecoming game.

Roman Nye caught a 70-yard pass from backup quarterback Brayden Penne in the third quarter and Cervantes kicked the 70th point through the uprights.

The Cardinals go to Springdale to take on Shiloh Christian with the conference lead on the line this week.

Clarksville fell to 0-7 overall, and 0-4 in the 5A West with the loss.

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Clarksville^--^0^14^0^0^--^14

Farmington^--^33^30^7^0^--^70

First Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 36-yard pass from Sam Wells (run failed), 11:31.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 5-yard run (run failed), 8:53.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 23-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 5:26.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 34-yard pass from Sam Wells (Jorge Cervantes kick), 3:38.

Farmington -- Lawson DeVault 25-yard pass from Sam Wells (Jorge Cervantes kick), 1:35

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Safety, ball snapped out of the end zone, 11:57

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 12-yard pass from Sam Wells (Jorge Cervantes kick), 7:26.

Clarksville -- Yovani Linares 91-yard run (Sah Htoo kick), 7:08.

Farmington -- Sam Wells 51-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 6:56.

Clarksville -- Gabe Kremers 65-yard pass from Angel Alvarez (Sah Htoo kick), 4:56.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 7-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 2:45.

Farmington -- Andrew Disheroon 34-yard interception return (Jorge Cervantes kick), 1:30.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Roman Nye 70-yard pass from Brayden Penne (Jorge Cervantes kick), 6:05.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Clarksville

Total plays^54^50

First downs^27^10

Total offense^456^243

Rushes-yards^26-164^28-126

Passing yards^292^117

Rush average^6.3^4.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^11-19-292-5-0^9-19-117-1-1

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^6-19.0

Penalties-Yds^8-46^2-10

Turnovers^1^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Third-down conversion^3-6^3-12

Fourth-down conversion^0-2^0-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 6-69, Sam Wells 4-63, Russell Hodge 7-32, Trey Moser 4-4, Brayden Penne 2-(-8). Totals 26-164. Clarksville, 28-126.

PASSING -- Farmington, Sam Wells 9-16-209-4-0, Brayden Penne 2-3-83-1-0. Clarksville, 9-19-117-1-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Payton Funk 6-134, Roman Nye 1-70, Luke Elsik 1-34, Lawson DeVault 1-25, Hunter Reaves 1-16, Brandon Clark 1-13. Totals 11-292. Clarksville, 9-117.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior kicker Jorge Cervantes (No. 30 red jersey) specializes in kicking the ball away from opposing returners. Here, he places the ball well outside the right hash, forcing Clarksville to chase the ball. By the time the Panthers retrieved the ball, Farmington's coverage was upon them and the Panthers had to start from their own nine late in the first half. The Cardinals set a school record for most points in a game with 70 as they routed Clarksville, 70-14, to celebrate Homecoming Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

