Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Oct. 5
Farmington High School Outdoor
12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington.
Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Employee restroom did not have a handwash sign.
Kids Unlimited Learning Academy
120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington.
Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips. Could not locate current permit.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Farmington High School Indoor, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington.
Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette