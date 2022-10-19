Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 5

Farmington High School Outdoor

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Employee restroom did not have a handwash sign.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips. Could not locate current permit.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Farmington High School Indoor, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette