COURTESY PHOTO Jasmin V. Camero, 18, a 2022 graduate of Farmington High School Class, graduated Sept. 29 from Basic Military Training for the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base where she was part of the "Warthogs" 321 TRS (Training Squad). She is currently conducting her advanced training at Keesler AFB in Mississippi where she will be learning skills to be an Air Traffic Controller.

Print Headline: Serving The Country

