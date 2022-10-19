Two Council Members Run For Ward 3

EDITOR'S NOTE: Information for this article on the Ward 4 race comes from profile forms filled out by both candidates at the request of the newspaper.

FARMINGTON -- Two current Farmington City Council members are having to run against each other for Ward 3, Position 2 because of new ward boundaries drawn based on the 2020 census.

Linda Bell and Shelly Parsley are each vying for another four-year term on the city council.

The council approved a new ward map this year and the redistricting placed both Parsley and Bell in Ward 3.

Bell, 66, a retired nurse, has served as a council member since 2015, almost 8 years. Most of her 40-year nursing career was in management and included the management and oversight of departmental budgets.

She said a good council member represents all the people and is not a champion of special interests or a narrow perspective.

"I believe I have been that representative," Bell said. "I am an independent thinker not afraid of asking questions, voicing concerns and standing up for what is right, but have done so while maintaining a cohesive working relationship with the Mayor and my City Council colleagues."

Parsley, 57, is retired from JB Hunt and a graduate of Farmington High School.

She has served on the city council for the past 12 years.

"I have the best interest for current and future residents in mind when I vote on an issue," Parsley said. "I do my homework, ask questions of city staff and I am prepared when we vote on an issue. I am respectful of other's opinions and have an open line of communication with the city staff and citizens. I have 12 years' experience and understand the issues the city is facing in the future."

Why Run For Office?

Parsley said she is running to continue to serve on the council because she wants to be a voice for the people in her ward as well as a voice for all the other citizens in Farmington.

"I am a lifelong resident of Farmington; I grew up here and raised my family here," Parsley said. "I want Farmington to continue to be a place that people want to live."

Bell said she is running for re-election for "my family and yours."

Bell, who has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas, has lived in Farmington for 20 years and her children also are active members of the community. Her grandchildren have all attended Farmington schools, and her daughter and daughter-in-law both work for Farmington School District.

"So, without a doubt, this community means a great deal to me," Bell said.

Farmington has grown tremendously in the last few years and Bell sees that growth continuing, mainly because of people moving here for the Farmington School District.

Bell, who supports the city's temporary moratorium on multifamily rezoning requests, noted that the city has a nice mixture of single-family and multifamily residences. She believes, however, the council needs to be cognizant of the ratio of future residential vs. multifamily rezoning requests approved because of the limitations of remaining land on which to build.

Bell said she is committed to working with the school district and the chamber of commerce to shape Farmington into an even more desirable place for families and businesses to locate and is committed to the necessary growth of the police and fire departments so Farmington is a safe place to live. She also supports the expansion of the city's recreational facilities and trails.

What Issues Need To Be Addressed?

Bell sees infrastructure improvements, specifically with respect to traffic issues and sewer expansion to the west along U.S. Highway 62 for future commercial growth, as one of the most pressing needs the city is facing at this time.

She also wants the city to "continue to be sensible" with future requests to rezone property to multi-family.

Parsley also sees growth and managing growth as the biggest issues facing the city in the future. She said she would continue to support a moratorium on multifamily housing and would work with the planning commission and other council members to ensure the right zoning requirements are in place.

"I understand growth is painful, but the growth is because of our excellent school system and the great city we have already," Parsley said. "That is why people want to move here and we are attracting young families, professionals as well as senior citizens. Farmington does feel like home, our city slogan is not just some silly public relations gimmick."

Goals If Elected

If elected, Bell said she believes the council and mayor need to update the city's long-term strategic plan and have a plan in place that is realistic and "balances the needs of all our community stakeholders with realities of time and financial constraints, has action-oriented goals with specific timeframes for completion, and does not sit on the shelf."

Parsley, if elected, said she would be available for the citizens and would listen to what they want.

She supports adding more amenities in Farmington, such as a pool or splash pad, and would continue to support the city's trail plan to connect with the Razorback Greenway.