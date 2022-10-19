Unsung Heroes Produce Big Yardage

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The unsung heroes of Prairie Grove's dominating, 51-27, win over Dardanelle stand out in coach Danny Abshier's personal review of the game as he praised his offensive line.

The linemen cleared the way for running backs, Ethan Miller and Coner Whetsell, who rushed for 322 combined yards as Prairie Grove hammered away, breaking down the Sand Lizards on the strength of its run game. Miller finished with 171 yards and 4 touchdowns on 9 carries, including touchdown runs of 48 and 47 yards in the first quarter.

Whetsell racked up 151 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. The Tiger offense produced 380 yards rushing and 61 passing as Prairie Grove (6-1, 4-0 5A West) gets closer to securing a playoff berth in its first season competing in the 5A West Conference. Whetsell scored twice in the second half on touchdown runs of 5 and 60 yards during the Tigers' 51-27 Homecoming triumph.

"We've got linemen downfield. Ryder Orr, he had more than one pancake block downfield, clearing the alley for a touchdown," Abshier said.

Miller had a 7-yard touchdown run nearly five minutes into the second quarter.

One of the most impressive plays came on his fourth touchdown of the half.

Orr showed up big time in the highlights with a devastating pancake block 30 yards beyond the line-of-scrimmage as he flattened the last defender, who had a shot at Miller on a 39-yard touchdown run in the waning moments of the first half.

The score was set up by Jace Edwards' interception at the Tiger five and explosive runback to the Sand Lizards' 45. Prairie Grove took over with 39 seconds showing on the second quarter clock and flipped the field aided by a Patterson 9-yard pass to Miller.

And Orr isn't the only Tiger lineman hustling to find somebody to block with the Tiger backs get loose. Abshier touted seniors Corbin Bowlin and James Moss for their efforts.

"We call for bigger linemen to sprint downfield. They maybe do that, one out of every 10 plays. It's hard for a lineman to do that, but they're doing it every chance they get," Abshier said.

Prairie Grove over-powered Dardanelle, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and jumping out to a 37-6 lead at halftime.

Miller ran seven times for 158 yards in the first half, plus caught two passes for 25 yards.

"He's pound for pound probably the strongest guy we've got. Last year, we knew he was fast, but this year he's gotten better with his patience in running and strength in running. He broke two tackles on one of his touchdown runs," Abshier said.

Junior Conner Hubbs, the third wheel in the Tiger rushing attack, scored on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Camden Patterson with two seconds remaining in the first quarter. Wyatt Powell kicked the PAT.

"We prefer to go for two if we can. We missed one, but out of the times Wyatt kicked, he's starting to look better. This was his first week kicking [extra-points] for us. Very shortly, he's going to be come a reliable kicker and we may go to kicking extra-points," Abshier said.

Prairie Grove's defense looked stout, facing Sand Lizard quarterback, Drew Vega, son of Dardanelle coach Phil Vega. Drew Vega scored on a 13-yard run on Dardanelle's first possession, but Moss swallowed him up when the Sand Lizards opted to go for two after successfully kicking a PAT and Prairie Grove was penalized for offsides. They took that point off the scoreboard and Moss made certain they never got it back by stopping Drew Vega short of the goal line to maintain an 8-6 early Tiger lead at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter.

"Our defense has done very well containing that quarterback to hold them to one touchdown in the first quarter. Keeping him in check was tough," Abshier said.

Dardanelle scored three times in the fourth against Prairie Grove's second team defense, on Jason Earnest's 17-yard reception, and Jhoan Bonilla Cantor 28-yard pass from Drew Vega, and Creed Vega's 8-yard run. With Tiger reserves in the lineup, a fumbled kickoff gave the Sand Lizards a short field from the 35.

This week Prairie Grove travels to Alma, a team they've never met on the football field.

"They've been in the conference longer than anyone else with Harrison. They really support their athletics down there as you can see by their facilities. The gym is just magnificient and their football field is excellent. They're very high on their sports down there," Abshier said.

On the field, he noted Alma is very elaborate with its offense and will get after opponents on defense. If the Tigers can win on the road, they would be 5-0 with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

"This one would probably assure [a playoff berth] if we come away with a win here," Abshier said.

Prairie Grove 51, Dardanelle 27

Dardanelle^--^6^0^0^21^--^27

Prairie Grove^--^23^14^8^6^--^51

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 48-yard run (Luke Vance pass from Camden Patterson), 10:00.

Dardanelle -- Drew Vega 13-yard run (run failed), 5:04.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 47-yard run (Matthew Velasco pass from Camden Patterson), 4:17.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 27-yard pass from Camden Patterson (Wyatt Powell kick), 0:02.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 7-yard run (kick failed), 7:02.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 39-yard run (Coner Whetsell run), 0:12.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 5-yard run (Wyatt Powell kick), 3:34.

Fourth Quarter

Dardanelle -- Jason Earnest 17-yard pass from Drew Vega (run failed), 7:51.

Dardanelle -- Jhoan Bonilla Cantor 28-yard pass from Drew Vega (Drew Vega run), 6:58.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 60-yard run (Wyatt Powell kick), 5:33.

Dardanelle -- Creed Vega 8-yard run (Adrian Ornelas kick), 2:20.