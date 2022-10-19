WCEL Obituaries for Oct. 19, 2022

photos: King, Harvey

Maudileen Cates Bartholomew

Maudileen Cates Bartholomew, age 99, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born August 2, 1923 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Samuel Arthur and Iva (McCollough) Cates.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Ray Bartholomew, one son David Bartholomew, one granddaughter Kara Bartholomew McConnell, one grandson Doug Lossing, and two brothers Earl Cates and Bill Cates.

Survivors include two sons Jerry Bartholomew, Jimmy Bartholomew and his wife Debbie all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one daughter Sue Bartholomew of Farmington, Arkansas; daughter-in-law Linda Bartholomew; one brother Gene Cates and his wife Kathleen of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; seven grandchildren Chris Bartholomew and his wife Gina, Matthew Bartholomew and his wife Gwen, Stephanie Elling, Susan Trantham and her husband Chuck, Bridgette Caples and her husband Devin, Candice Gentry and her husband Greg, and Mike McConnell; twenty-three great grandchildren Madison, Christian, Kylie, Miranda, Izzy, Brittany, Hayden, Mason, Eliana, Kaustin, Christian, Ashley, Madilyn, Meredith, Bailey, Cole, Claire, Katharine, Karaline, Rheis, David, Garrett and Camryn; ten great-great grandchildren SkyLar, Xavier, Emerson, Quinzy, Joshlynn, Colton, Hudson, Lilli Ann, Lillian and Jack.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 6:00-7:00 PM at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Rutherford Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, there will be no graveside services held.

Ruby Gean Cook

Ruby Gean Cook, age 79, of Farmington, Ark., died on October 13, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born on May 16, 1943, in Fayetteville, to Eddie Washington Jordan and Ellen Ophelia Perkins Jordan.

Ruby married Jimmie "Sonny" Cook on November 9, 1969. She worked as a food service manager at Leverett Elementary School in Fayetteville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Cook; and parents, Eddie and Ellen Jordan.

She is survived by daughter, Sheila Renee Hernandez of Farmington, Ark.; son, Steven Ray Cook of Siloam Springs, Ark.; four grandchildren, Payton, Michelle, Matthew, and Dallas; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Leroy Jordan of Farmington, and Darrell Jordan of Hindsville, Ark.; and sisters, Roberta Jones of Farmington, and Mary Ann Byrns of Dallas, Texas.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Ark. There will be a private burial at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Fayetteville. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Kenneth R. Harvey

Kenneth R. Harvey, 81, a resident of Farmington, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springdale. He was born July 1, 1941, in Paggs, Oklahoma, the son of Harrison McKinley and Rosa Melissa (Chance) Harvey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ralph Harvey, Reuben Harvey, Burl Harvey; three sisters, Maggie Yerton, Esther Sims and Florella Yerton.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy Harvey; one son, Keith Harvey and wife Alice; one daughter, Cindy Finn and husband Heath; two sisters, Norman Holland and Lona Carney; six grandchildren, Gerrod, Ashlynn, Megan, Larry, Jerry and Lee; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth King

Mary Elizabeth King, age 95, died on October 10, 2022, at her home in Elkins, Arkansas. She was born on April 27, 1927, during the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. Her family had evacuated their home in Arcola, and she was born in one of the upper floors of the local hotel in Leland, Mississippi, to John McCraw and Sloane Ryals McCraw.

Mary worked as a schoolteacher in Lexington, Mississippi, where she met her husband, Dailey "Alison" King. They were married on January 1, 1953, in Lexington, Mississippi and lived in Greenville, Mississippi. After marriage, she worked at the Experiment Station, Agricultural Research Service, in Leland, Mississippi, until the family moved to Lincoln, Arkansas in the late 1960s. She worked at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, starting out as the secretary for Social Work Services and spent the last years of her tenure there as secretary for the Chief of Surgery before retiring in the mid-1980s.

Mary started the Johnny Appleseed 4-H Club in the mid-1970s in Lincoln and led that local chapter until 1983. She served as choir director for the Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln through the 1970s and 80s. She was also a farm wife. She and Alison raised sheep, cattle, and sometimes chinchillas, beagles, and border collies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alison King; son, Dailey Alison King, Jr.; her parents, John and Sloane McCraw, three siblings: John McCraw Jr., Jean Porter, Margaret Mitchell and their spouses.

Mary is survived by daughter, Carol Sherman and her husband Steve of Elkins, Arkansas; grandson, Luke Rylee of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Debra King of Lincoln, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Oct. 17 at the Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Mississippi. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

The funeral service was held Oct. 17 at the Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Mississippi. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Arkansas arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are by Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Mississippi.

Jacqueline 'Jackie' Faye Robbins

Jacqueline "Jackie" Faye Robbins, age 90, of Farmington went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born October 17, 1931, in Asher, Ark., to Pastor Basil and Thelma (Montgomery) Ledford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith Robbins; and her sister Carolyn Led-ford. Jackie is a member of the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville.

Jackie is survived by her son, Larry Robbins and his wife Jennette of Farmington; her daughter, Mary Mitchell and her husband Larry of Fayetteville; two sisters, Marilyn Ward of Fayetteville, Betty Wright of Farmington; one brother, Max Ledford and his wife Kathy of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Trey Robbins and his wife Liana, Sarah McClain and her husband Ryan, Stephanie Oxford and her husband John, Brian Mitchell and his wife Erin, Brent Mitchell and his wife Misty, Brock Mitchell and his wife Digby; and 11 great-grandchildren, Grayson McClain, Olivia Robbins, Maddox McClain, Lily Robbins, Griff Oxford, Bayle Mitchell, Aidan Mitchell, Chanlr Mitchell, Ansley Mitchell, Mayella Mitchell, and Creek Mitchell.

Jackie enjoyed working for many years at Northwest Arkansas Pediatric Clinic. Her calling and career, however, was that of a Christ-like homemaker where she enjoyed her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. Jackie deeply loved all of her family and friends. Her kind and encouraging voice was often heard on the telephone, through her handwritten letters and cards, at a family gathering or a church service. Jackie's life exemplified the Proverbs 31 woman. Her desire was to always put her Lord first in all things and at all times. Her prayers for her family, friends, and others will continue to powerfully impact lives.

The funeral service was held Monday, October 17 at First Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial followed at McCord Cemetery in Elkins.

The funeral service was held Monday, October 17 at First Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial followed at McCord Cemetery in Elkins.

Memorial tributes may be made to The Gideons International or to Arkansas Children's Hospital.