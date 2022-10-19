Wolves Win Big Despite Four Turnovers

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (4-3, 2-2) smashed a two-game losing streak in the 4A-1 by jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead against Huntsville on the way to beating the Eagles, 49-21.

Lincoln overcame four turnovers Friday, and still won by a large margin.

"I think everything goes back to preparation. Last week we didn't have a great week of prep and that showed on the field (64-21 loss at Ozark). The Gravette week (31-29 loss on Sept. 30), we had a good week, just a few bad calls on my part. The coaches could have done better, players could have performed a little better, but it's on all of us. Then we come out this week. The kids responded well after losing two weeks in a row," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Wolfpack Stadium, junior signal caller Drew Moore got over the snake-bit feeling of throwing three interceptions against Ozark and a third quarter 'pick six' to the Eagles quarterback Amos Mayes playing safety on defense -- like St. Paul shaking a viper off into the fire and feeling no harmful effects after it latched onto him when he survived shipwreck and swam to shore on the Island of Malta as recorded in Acts 28:1-6.

"Resilience and battling back and not hanging your head, being mentally tough is something I feel like is getting harder and harder for kids and it's becoming less and less common," Mendoza said.

Mayes read a Moore pass and scored on a 35-yard return to end the third quarter with back-to-back scores by the Eagles, including a Mayes to Phillip Litterell 18-yard pass at the 5:46 mark of the third. Those 14 straight points by Huntsville reduced Lincoln's lead to 42-14, but the Wolves had already established a running clock and Moore didn't take long to respond.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Moore dropped back and passed to Jace Birkes, who made 6 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns, on a 75-yard bomb. T. Vang booted his seventh extra-point of the night and the Wolves led 49-14 with the clock racing like water anxious to get over Niagara Falls, impervious to who gets wet from the spectacular splashes.

Lincoln coaches were debating over their headsets whether to yank the starting offense on the drive. Fans filling Wolfpack Stadium were thrilled to witness one more big play.

"We remember Greenland at that point, which got it within seven after we had that big lead. So we decided let's leave the starters in for one more drive, even if we get two first downs and bleed a little more clock, [then] maybe we'll go pull in some guys. But obviously, we didn't get to that point," Mendoza said.

Moore made good on 21 of 26 passes for 334 yards and six touchdown tosses for the Wolves, and he didn't have to do it all by himself.

Classmate Keller Price chipped in 5 catches for 86 yards and 3 touchdowns, while sophomore tailback Kale Jones rushed for 150 yards on 9 carries, in addition to 4 pass receptions totalling another 35 yards, giving him 185 yards from scrimmage. Jones added to his highlight reel by busting an 80-yard carry for a touchdown to ignite the offensive explosion with half the first quarter gone.

"The receiving corps did a good job. Kale Jones continues to grow as a between the tackles runner," Mendoza said. "Offensive line, we had a couple of pass protection breakdowns, but overall they did a really good job of protecting."

Lincoln got the ball back and Moore wasted no time in throwing a 46-yard touchdown strike to Price one minute after Jones' sensational scoring run.

Mendoza made a point of letting freshman Kayden Job know he had the right attitude during his halftime talk. Job fumbled on Lincoln's first drive and later fumbled again with the ball going out of the side of the end zone resulting in a touchback and costing the Wolves possession.

Rather than hang his head and feel sorry for himself, 10 plays later Job hustled to block a punt, then scooped the ball up and almost returned it for a touchdown.

"That's the epitome of what we want our kids to be, and I was very proud of him. He had a couple of mistakes, but didn't feel sorry for himself and continued to compete and made a big play. Had he quit, had he started giving half effort for the rest of the night that doesn't happen," Mendoza said.

Moore threw for a trio of scores in the second quarter, finding Birkes from 8 yards out, and hooking up with Price twice for touchdowns, the last coming in the final minute of the first half on a 4-yard play.

"When Drew has time and Drew gets in a rhythm and gets comfortable, he's tough to beat. I wouldn't take anybody over him. I love that kid and I love the way he commands our offense. He' s like having another coach one the field and he's a huge asset to us," Mendoza said.

Lincoln's defense pitched a first half shutout. From Mendoza's perspective, he's calling the defense this year, the Wolves overwhelmed Huntsville at the beginning of the game.

"Defensive line play was great. I feel like we lived on their side of the line of scrimmage. Early in the game, first quarter, I think we had four or five tackles for losses. Those weren't all defensive linemen, though. We had some linebackers get back there on plays as well. I felt like they executed the game plan," Mendoza said.

In the third quarter Moore found Colt Cushing on third-and-three from the Eagle 11. Cushing powered his way toward the goal line was managed to hit the right pylon as he was tackled out-of-bounds, but the fantastic effort was waved off by a penalty.

Moore seemed to be saying, "OK, you want me to do it again?" and he disdained the five yards marked off by throwing to Caden Brewer for a 20-yard touchdown. Vang's kick increased the lead to 49-14 and the last 9:47 went quickly, although Huntsville added a third touchdown on Dugger Tipton's 6-yard run to make the final, 49-21.

With one more conference victory, Lincoln practically assures itself of obtaining a playoff berth, for the third straight year, a feat never before accomplished in school history.

"Unless something just absolutely nuts happens, we're playoff bound for three years in a row and that's something that we're going to take a lot of pride in if we can accomplish that. I think if we stay focused and continue to move in the right direction we will," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said he's very happy the Wolves are still in the playoff hunt, but he's not surprised.

"We believed in the very beginning that we could be a playoff team and not just a playoff team, but hopefully get a decent seed and make some noise. We definitely proud of the progress we've made from last year to this year. We're a better football team in every aspect," Mendoza said.

Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21

Huntsville^--^0^0^14^7^--^21

Lincoln^--^14^21^7^7^--^49

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 80-yard run (T. Vang kick), 6:00.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 46-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:00.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 8-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 9:00.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price xx-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 6:00.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 4-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 0:50.

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 20-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 9:47.

Huntsville -- Phillip Litterell 18-yard pass from Amos Mayes (Phillip Litterell kick), 5:46.

Huntsville -- Amos Mayes 40-yard interception return (Phillip Litterell kick), 1:57.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 75-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 11:42.

Huntsville -- Dugger Tipton 6-yard run (Phillip Litterell kick), 6:47.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Colt Cushing gets into the Eagles' secondary after catching a pass from quarterback Drew Moore in the third quarter of Lincoln's 49-21 conference win Friday at Wolfpack Stadium. Cushing broke tackles and hit the right pylon, but his fine effort was negated by a penalty. Lincoln's 49-21 victory broke a two-game losing streak in league play for the Wolves.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior quarterback Drew Moore unloaded a 75-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jace Birkes on the first play of the fourth quarter. Moore threw a 'pick six' that Huntsville's Amos Mayes returned 35 yards for a touchdown on the previous play, but shook that off and hit Birkes on this pass during the Wolves' 49-21 win Friday.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore tailback Kale Jones, shown rushing in the fourth quarter, broke an 80-yard touchdown run against Huntsville midway through the first quarter. The Wolves returned to the win column with a 49-21 victory Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

