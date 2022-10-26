Choosing The Right Pumpkin

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Starla Turner of Lowell looks over pumpkins and other fall plants to pick out and take home as decorations from Chicken Holler in Farmington. Loki, the Cockapoo standing next to Turner, belongs to Mindy and Matt Mahan, the third generation to own the home and garden store on Main Street. Mindy's grandparents opened the store around 1977 and she bought it from her parents, Jimmy and Carla Gibson.

