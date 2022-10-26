MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Elizabeth Stoufer signed a national letter of intent to play women's collegiate softball for Central Baptist College on Monday, Oct. 24. She was accompanied by her family (from left): father, Bret Stoufer, sister Haley Stoufer (2021 PGHS grad), Elizabeth (seated), mother Nicole Stoufer and grandmother Faye Ashcraft.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
College Softball Signeeby Mark Humphrey | October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Elizabeth Stoufer signed a national letter of intent to play women's collegiate softball for Central Baptist College on Monday, Oct. 24. She was accompanied by her family (from left): father, Bret Stoufer, sister Haley Stoufer (2021 PGHS grad), Elizabeth (seated), mother Nicole Stoufer and grandmother Faye Ashcraft.
Print Headline: College Softball Signee
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT