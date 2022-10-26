Early Voting For Nov. 8 Election Continues

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election continues through Monday, Nov. 7. The last day to early vote will be at the Washington County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7. All other voting centers will be closed on that day.

Registered voters can cast ballots at any of the election centers in Washington County. Dates and hours of operation will vary by location for the different voting centers.

Voting centers in western Washington County include Prairie Grove Fire Department and Lincoln Community Center.

Following are the operating hours for these two voting centers:

Prairie Grove Fire Department

131 S. Neal St.

Week One: Oct. 24-29

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.

Week Two: Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday

Closed, Saturday, Nov. 5

Closed, Monday, Nov. 7.

Lincoln Community Center

112 Boyer Ave, Lincoln

Week Two Only

Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other early voting centers are at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, Tontitown City Hall, Elkins Community Center, Elmwood Baptist Church in Springdale and West Fork Community Center.

Go to the Washington County website, washingtoncountyar.gov, to get operating hours for all voting centers.