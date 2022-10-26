Fall Ideas From Miss Rosie’s In Downtown Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Sara and Jerrod Bradley of Prairie Grove took on a new venture in the spring.

Sara had always been involved in antiquing, flea markets and craft shows and decided she wanted to do something that was more stationary. The owners at Summit Hill Cottage in downtown Prairie Grove were ready to sell their store. Sara said she and her husband were in a position to be able to purchase it.

They named their new store Miss Rosie's and she explains that her middle name is Rosie. Growing up her father would call her Miss Rosie. Even today she said she goes by either name, Sara or Rosie.

The store has 12 vendors now and many items that can be used to decorate for fall by people in the area.

Sara said her vendors are from Northwest Arkansas and include local farmers, local crafters and local boutique owners. Products in the store include local honey, clothing, furniture, home decorations and skin products such as lotion and scrubs.

"I try to keep it local," Sara said. "Basically the products that I look for and the vendors I look for are those who are unique in what they make or produce and then also in what they carry. Also, it's really important to me to have the vintage and antique to have a specific look for the store that I don't want to stray from."

She may spend her time "fluffing" around the store but for the most part her vendors decorate and arrange their own booths. Sara said she has excellent vendors who "know their stuff and have been at it for years. "

Sara said she enjoys decorating her home for fall and brings those talents when it comes to decorating her areas in the downtown store.

One of her favorite fall decorations in her home is an old rusty metal feed scoop that she got from her grandparents and believes once belonged to her great grandfather who raised sheep. She said she placed pine cones, small fake pumpkins, sprigs of floral and a stuffed owl in the scoop and placed it on her mantle in the sunroom.

Another favorite fall decoration in her home is an old rusty wagon.

"I basically just stuffed it full of pumpkins and fall mum floral. To me, that just looks really cute and inviting."

For most of the year, Sara said she leans toward more simple, low-key decorating. However for Christmas she likes to go all out. She describes herself as a "maniac" when it comes to decorating for Christmas.

"It explodes," she said, laughing.

That's why, she said, she's already starting some Christmas decorations in Miss Rosie's because she knows it will take a long time to do everything she wants to do.

She said her store will have lots of lights and lots of trees and a surprise out front on the sidewalk that people can use as a photo opp.

She provided some ideas to help people transition from fall decorations to Christmas decorations with just a few changes.

"I would suggest taking out all the fall colors from your wreaths and start placing your Christmas decorations. Don't pin yourself down and say, 'I've got to go to the store and buy something.' Look around and see what you've got. Do you have a little red wagon that your kids aren't using? Use that. Load it up with pine cones, put a snowman in there, a little floral in there."

Another idea, she said, is to take an old rusty bucket and put a little pine tree in it along with pine cones.

"Get your place the way you want it," she added.

Sara said she loves having a store in downtown Prairie Grove.

"I love the historic buildings and just the atmosphere. We do not get as many locals as I would like to but we get so many people from out of town. It's really interesting to talk to them all. They are from all parts of the country."

A big part of the business, Sara said, is going to flea markets, auctions and antique stores. She said she also will "pick" people's homes and farms. She looks for antique and vintage items, things she doesn't see all the time.

"I even like the weird, really odd and weird. If I don't know what it is I'm going to find out what it is but I love to pick those type things up because it's unique and interesting."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Shabby Chic - Shabbed & Rehabbed - is one of the vendors at Miss Rosie's in Prairie Grove. The business currently has 12 vendors.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The season of fall and ideas for decorating a home with the fall theme can be seen throughout Miss Rosie's in downtown Prairie Grove. Owner Sara Bradley said she is slowly transitioning the store from fall to the Christmas holiday. For Christmas she said she likes to go all out when it comes to decorations.

