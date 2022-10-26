Farmington And Prairie Grove Advance, Qualify For State

CLASS 4A VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At Brookland

Match 1 Central No. 1 Pulaski Academy vs. Northeast No. 4 Jonesboro Westside, noon

Match 2 West No. 2 Fountain Lake vs. Northwest No. 3 Prairie Grove, 2 p.m.

Match 3 Northeast No. 1 Brookland vs. Central No. 4 Pulaski Robinson, 4 p.m.

Match 4 Northwest No. 2 Farmington vs. West No. 3 Arkadelphia, 6 p.m.

Match 5 Northwest No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. West No. 4 Bauxite, noon

Match 6 Northeast No. 2 Batesville Southside vs. Central No. 3 Pottsville, 2 p.m.

Match 7 West No. 1 Mena vs. Northwest No. 4 Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.

Match 8 Central No. 2 Morrilton vs. Northeast No. 3 Wynne, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At Brookland

Match 9 Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, noon

Match 10 Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Match 11 Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 12 Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

At Brookland

Semifinal -- Match 13 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 1 p.m,

Semifinal -- Match 14 Match 11 winner vs Match 12 winner, 3 p,m,

Saturday, Oct. 29

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Championship -- Match 15 Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 3 p.m.