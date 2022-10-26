Farmington Fall Festival: Music, Vendors, Art, Lots Of Wind

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Peter Rexford of Fayetteville sings original music on Saturday at the Farmington Fall Festival.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Judy Horne, left, Jill Toering and Jill Simpson, all members of Farmington Garden Club, distributed bags of free daffodil bulbs to those at the Farmington Fall Festival.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Annie Martin, 7, poses for a photo for her family in the fall photo booth set up at Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday. She is holding her first-place artwork from the art contest for Williams and Folsom elementary schools. Annie is a second grader at Williams.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Blair Treat and her son, Benjamin Treat, look at entries in the art contest sponsored by the city's Community Development Committee for the Farmington Fall Festival at Creekside Park.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Capt. Logan Hattabaugh with Farmington Fire Department gives out candy to children at the Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday at Creekside Park.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Shannon Jackson with Walnut Creek talks to customers about some of her products at the Farmington Fall Festival on Saturday at Creekside Park.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADE Many vendors had to hold onto their canopies Saturday because it was such a windy day for the Farmington Fall Festival. About 60 vendors participated in the festival sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Busy Bees Canning Co. The festival had a great turnout from the community.

