Farmington, Prairie Grove Go To State

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington and Prairie Grove punched their tickets to the Class 4A State volleyball tournament at Brookland this week with big wins last Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Both local teams prevailed in the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament quarterfinals at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena with the host Lady Tigers (No. 3 South) beating Gravette (No. 2 North) and Farmington (No. 2 South) downing Huntsville. Each squad advanced into the tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Farmington defeated No. 1 North Pea Ridge (17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10) in the early semifinal while Prairie Grove lost to No. 1 South Christian (25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16) in the late semifinal.

The Lady Tigers won the consolation match Thursday, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 30-28, over Pea Ridge. In the championship, Shiloh Christian swept Farmington, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.

Both teams were schedule to play Tuesday, Oct. 25 in first-round State Class 4A volleyball action at Brookland.

In the second match of the tournament,West No. 2 Fountain Lake took on Northwest No. 3 Prairie Grove. Farmington (Northwest No. 2) took the court in the fourth match of the tournament vs. West No. 3 Arkadelphia.

4A-1 DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 South Ozark def. No. 5 North Gentry, 3-0

No. 4 North Berryville def. No. 5 South Clarksville

No. 3 North Huntsville def. Ozark, 3-0

No. 3 South Prairie Grove def. Berryville, 3-0, (25-20, 25-20, 25-20)

Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Tiger Arena

No. 2 South Farmington def. Huntsville, 3-1, (25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18)

Prairie Grove def. No. 2 North Gravette, 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15)

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Tiger Arena

Semifinal -- Farmington def. No. 1 North Pea Ridge, 3-2, (17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10)

Semifinal -- No. 1 South Shiloh Christian def Prairie Grove, 3-1, (25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16)

Thursday, Oct. 20 at Tiger Arena

Consolation -- Prairie Grove def. Pea Ridge, 3-1, (25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 30-28)

Championship -- Shiloh Christian def. Farmington, 3-0, (25-21, 25-19, 25-19)