Farmington Resident Heads Up NWA Land Trust

The Day the Earth Stood Still, starring Keanu Reeves as Klaatu, provides a visually enjoyable but heavy-handed warning to the human race: Earth won't survive if humans survive, but it will survive if humans and their trappings are eliminated, giving Earth a chance to recover.

Klaatu spends time with several humans who try to convince him that humans can change and their species shouldn't be annihilated. After a chalk-and-blackboard session together, Professor Barnhardt (played by John Cleese) tells Klaatu humans will change when they "reach the precipice," in other words, he argues, humans will change when they realize they must change if they plan to survive.

According to Wikipedia, the 2008 film is loosely adapted from a 1940 science fiction short story titled "Farewell to the Master" by Harry Bates and on Edmund H. North's 1951 screenplay based on the story. Many other fiction and nonfiction works have proposed the same ideas with different characters and plots but similar conclusions: If humans don't change their ways, the Earth, its habitable climate and, by extension, life itself are doomed.

Scientific evidence of human effects on the Earth shows measurable, countable rising sea levels, melting polar ice caps, thawing permafrost, shrinking glaciers around the world, vast patchworks of severe drought, massive wildfires, an astonishing increase in destructive weather events and the loss and extinction of species due to habitat loss.

Most evidence points to human activity as the main culprit. One component of that activity has been development: mining, paving, building, some forms of agriculture and pollution of green, natural spaces and areas, often with little or no concern for the other species that use those spaces for hunting, feeding, raising offspring and simply being.

Concerns about what humans are doing to the planet have reached a higher pitch and changes are happening. Some changes are large, and some are happening one green space at a time.

Trust Formed To Protect Land

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust was formed in 2003 by concerned citizens of the area who saw development occurring at an alarming pace and decided to "preserve and enhance the quality of life for all people in Northwest Arkansas through the permanent protection of land."

In its August meeting, Farmington Garden Club members heard from Grady Spann, Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's chief executive officer as of May 2022, who explained how the trust works, what it has done so far and what it hopes to do.

He said NWALT protects land through land donations, conservation easements, land purchases, partnerships, and land stewardship. Currently, Land Trust numbers include more than 6,000 acres conserved. The latest addition was more than 800 acres near Siloam Springs.

One example Spann pointed to is Woolsey Farm off Broyles Avenue, near Fayetteville's westside water treatment plant and not far from Pop Williams Elementary. This land is located between Fayetteville and north Farmington, and it offers a green buffer to the massive amount of residential development taking place on what was previously pastureland.

Spann said NWALT tries not to create "green islands" but to connect green spaces for the benefit of animal and human passage. He provided a slide that showed contiguous preserved lands stretching from Stevenson Mountain to the south north to Miller, Kessler, and Washington mountains.

Garden Club members asked if there might ever be a green connection to Kessler Mountain from Farmington, to which Spann said anything could happen if people who own the pertinent land are willing to consider options.

Spann said the Land Trust works with owners, helps them figure out ways to protect, restore, conserve, maintain, preserve or wisely and sustainably use their property.

Making Farm Land Affordable

One aspect of the Land Trust some may not know about, Spann said, is the lease of purchased land for agriculture. He said this makes the properties more affordable to operate, and new or experienced farmers are given support and training for using the land in sustainable, healthy ways. Spann said Land Trust goals are to "grow farmers" and make farms affordable for young people looking to break into that way of life.

Spann said, "We want to give people a sense of place and ownership."

He said that, according to current chamber of commerce and county records, 34 people are moving into Northwest Arkansas a day. He said with that kind of population growth, "We have that responsibility to keep lands safe and available to all inhabitants, including wildlife."

Third graders from Fayetteville and, beginning this year, Farmington students, visit the Land Trust office in the old Ozark Mountain Smokehouse located on U.S. Highway 62 about halfway between the two towns. Nestled at the foot of Mt. Kessler, the offices, redolent with the smell of smoked meats, offer displays and opportunities for students to learn about their natural environment and what they can do to help preserve and protect it. Spann said about 1,500 students have been served annually so far.

Counties included in the Land Trust service area include Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll in the northwest corner, which are also the Trust's "priority" counties; Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy to the east; and Crawford, Sebastion, Franklin, Johnson and Logan Counties to the south.

Spann follows Terri Lane, who led the Land Trust from 2012 to this year.

From State Parks To Land Trust

Spann retired from his position as director of Arkansas State Parks at the end of 2021, and said he and his wife Josefina had already decided to make their retirement home in Farmington to be near their children and grandchildren who live in the area.

He said after two months or so of resting, he began scouting about for his next adventure. When the CEO job with NWALT popped up, he said he called out to Fina, "Hey, look at this!" He said she took one look and asked immediately, "You've applied, right?"

That reaction is understandable because Spann's life and work experiences and the land trust CEO position dovetail as if designed for each other.

Spann's experience with State Parks began in 1993 when he became park superintendent of Parkin Archeological State Park in Cross County. He transferred in 2002 to serve three years as park superintendent of Historic Washington State Park in Hempstead County. In 2005, he transferred to Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View; and in 2012, he was promoted to Region 5 supervisor to oversee all lodge parks. He became State Parks director in 2016.

In response to questions from others about his new position, Spann explains it this way: "Arkansas State Parks has always been involved in the protection and preservation of lands, historic and cultural sites and allowing for public access to these special places. What NWALT does today is very similar to what Arkansas State Parks does but at a local level."

That 28-year state parks experience, his nine years prior as an officer in the U.S. Army working in military tactical intelligence and counterintelligence and his birth and upbringing for 20 years in Brazil by his Baptist music missionary parents put Spann on paths that seems to have culminated in an abundance of clear-eyed, calm, deep-rooted compassion for the Earth and a desire to protect it and all its species one green space, one farmer, one safe passage for wildlife, one school kid, one step at a time.

Information about 501(c)(3) non-profit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, including volunteer opportunities, is available at www.nwalandtrust.org or call 479-966-4666.

DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Grady Spann, director of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, (in the back) was the guest speaker at the Farmington Garden Club meeting in August at Farmington Public Library. From left to right: Linda Morrow, Jill Simpson (against wall), Judy Horne, Carol Bruce, Carmen Osburn, LaDeana Mullinix, Juli Odum, Grady Spann, Diane Bryant, Regina Sherwood, Kathryn Hunt, Trish Purdy, Jill Toering, and Pam Marsh.

