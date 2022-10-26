Lady Cardinals Advance Into District Finals

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington earned a trip to the Class 4A State volleyball tournament at Brookland this week with a win Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Lady Cardinals faced the Lady Eagles in the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament quarterfinals at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena with Farmington (No. 2 South) downing Huntsville three games to one (25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18).

After winning the first set, 25-22, Farmington let game two slip away despite holding a 19-14 lead. Huntsville rallied to tie the game at 22-22 and pulled off a 25-22 win to even the match at one game apiece.

The win advanced Farmington into the tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Tiger Arena versus No. 1 North Pea Ridge. Farmington fell behind before rallying to beat Pea Ridge, 3-2, by scores of 17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10.

Pea Ridge won the first set, 25-17, and dominated game two.

The lady Blackhawks jumped out to a 12-4 lead behind 4 kills by Sydney Spears and a pair of aces served by No. 6 on their way to a decisive 25-12 win to even the match at one game apiece.

The third set featured a major flip-flop in momentum with Farmington running away from the Lady Blackhawks. Addison Kaiser's kill extended the Lady Cardinal lead to 22-9. Zoe Nix polished off the set with a block to bring the Lady Cardinals to game-point at 24-10 followed by a kill as Farmington claimed a 25-10 victory to stay alive and extend the match.

Pea Ridge was within 8-5 in game three on an ace, but a 5-2 run by the Lady Cardinals provided Farmington a 12-7 cushion on Kaiser's kill. Another Farmington surge, this time a 9-4 run, widened the gap between the teams to 21-11 with Nix pounding a kill.

Pea Ridge was on its heels, needing a Farmington error to break the run. Piper Robinson and Kaiser scored on back-to-back kills and the Lady Cardinals drew closer to closing out the set with a 23-12 lead.

Pea Ridge tried to stay in the game with Spears and No. 8 recording kills. Kaiser tipped the ball away from an attempted Pea Ridge block at the net to give Farmington a 25-15 win and even the match at two games apiece.

Farmington rode that momentum into the fifth set and built an 11-5 lead. Pea Ridge tried to rally coming out of a time-out using a 5-2 run to narrow the Lady Cardinal lead to 13-10.

Kaiser produced a timely kill, which put Farmington at match-point,14-10. A long hit by Pea Ridge sailed out of bounds and Farmington celebrated its 3-2 comeback win to advance into Thursday's championship against Shiloh Christian.

The loss sent Pea Ridge into the consolation match facing tourney host, Prairie Grove.