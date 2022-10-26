Lady Cardinals Finish As District Runner-up

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shiloh Christian varied its attack with Ryan Russell (9 kills), Caroline Ramsey (7 kills), Jill Dudley (7 kills) and Rylee Kallesen (6 kills) to sweep Farmington in district volleyball.

The Lady Saints added another 4A-1 District championship to their long list of volleyball trophies, winning in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) on Thursday at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena.

"I have the utmost respect for Prairie Grove's coach and Farmington's coach. Our league, I think, is going to be well represented this week in the state tournament," said Shiloh coach Nathan Bodenstein. "Conference is expected almost and I like their attitude about that but we talked about it and it's a lot harder to achieve than what we talk about almost."

Farmington coach Greg Pair took an optimistic point of view going into this week's state tournament despite the loss.

"I think we're still growing. This team has not yet reached its full potential and that's a good feeling," Pair said.

Farmington took a No. 2 seed into Tuesday's first-round Class 4A State tournament match against West No. 3 Arkadelphia, while Northwest No. 1 Shiloh Christian competed against West No. 4 Bauxite. Pair was looking to make the most of a chance for his still developing Lady Cardinal squad to compete in the big dance although he admitted getting the ball to bounce Farmington's direction will help along the way.

"It's postseason, we can control our box, but we can't control how the ball rolls. We need some balls to roll our way. Why not Farmington? Why not us? We're going to compete until the last point is up, hoping we come out on the right side," Pair said.