Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 12 year old boy of Prairie Grove was cited October 12 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

A 15-year-old boy of Lincoln was cited October 13 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, no vehicle license, texting while driving.

Brittnie Wade, 27, of Summers, was cited October 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Robert Raines, 25, of Rogers, was cited October 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 13-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited October 14 in connection with battery third degree.

Samantha Chesner, 26, of Farmington, was arrested October 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Diana Dubois, 33, Fayetteville, was arrested October 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daryll Buscher, 29, of Watts, Okla., was arrested October 14 and connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding more than 15 miles over the speed limit.

Three juvenile boys, all 17 years old, and a 16-year -old girl, all of Prairie Grove, were cited October 15 for curfew violation.

Jeremy Jones, 41, of Springdale, was arrested October 16 in connection with DWI, careless driving, open container, refusal to submit.

