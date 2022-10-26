Prairie Grove: Conference Front Runner

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior halfback Ethan Miller plays football like churchgoers wish their pastors would preach -- he's a man on a mission -- leading the Tigers straight out of Egypt.

Sometimes during a season, miracles come in threes or as often as they're needed.

Prairie Grove's already experienced a "Red Sea moment" during its 46-40 win over Harrison on Sept. 30 with Miller rushing for 288 yards and 4 touchdowns. There could just be a "Jordan River crossing" followed by a "crashing of Jericho's walls" in Prairie Grove's future, just ask Alma, which came up on the short end of a 45-30 score during Friday's 5A West showdown with Prairie Grove, the conference front runner, at Airedale Stadium.

For some the future's as hard to predict as a defense trying to figure out who's running the ball next out of the Tigers' Wing-T. But for Miller, who piled up 205 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 13 carries, along with fullback Coner Whetsell (18 carries, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns), there's no intention of taking any detours en route to the promised land.

For Prairie Grove that's the Class 5A State football playoffs, a place where no Tiger has gone before -- but just because they haven't been there before, there's no reason they can't get it right the first time.

Senior two-way lineman Ryder Orr celebrated the win.

"It just really puts us ahead in 5A. Nobody thought we were going to win [in the 5A West], and it just really shows that we're in this to win it," Orr said.

The newcomers to the league improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play to keep pace with Shiloh Christian, which kept Farmington (6-2, 3-2 5A West) from staking a claim for a potential share of the league title this week with a 51-30 win in Springdale Friday.

Prairie Grove functioned as a highly efficient offensive machine in beating a bigger school they hadn't played since 1966, and one with a football rich tradition.

Alma (5-3, 2-3 5A West) isn't exactly a slouch.

Airedale quarterback Joe Trusty completed 15 of 26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran 15 times for 49 yards and a pair of scores. One of his favorite targets, senior wide receiver Matthew Schlegel, had four catches for 79 yards and a 12-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left with a number of Tiger reserves in on defense. The quarterback-receiver combo hooked up again to tack on a 2-point conversion to get Alma within two scores, a 2-point conversion and an extra-point kick, at 45-30.

Prairie Grove never gave them a chance to touch the ball again.

The Tigers did the little things right as they did most of the night.

Senior lineman Brian Ward recovered his second onside kick of the second half, falling on the ball at the Tiger 46. That's a short field for Prairie Grove's explosive stable of ball carriers and Alma nearly didn't get out of the woods without giving up another touchdown.

Whetsell ripped off a 47-yard run to the Airedale two, and the last minute was spent with Prairie Grove taking a knee twice to run out the clock.

Miller sparked Prairie Grove's early momentum by busting touchdown rambles of 52 and 47 yards. He added scores from 6 yards and a 51-yard run to daylight in the second half.

Prairie Grove held a 16-14 advantage at halftime, the difference coming on a pair of successful 2-point conversions. Miller lined up in the Wildcat, took a direct snap and ran in the first one. Wingback Conner Hubbs, whom the Airedales keyed on all night when he ran the ball, threw a halfback option pass to a wide-open Luke Vance for the second 2-point conversion. One Airedale was visibly frustrated by the play; he had left his assignment allowing a receiver to get open behind him in the end zone when he committed to stopping a run that turned into a scoring pass.

First year Prairie Grove defensive coordinator Nik Paroubek once again employed his "Vex Defense," taking a page out of Saul's dealings with the Philistines in 1 Samuel 14:47, "whithersoever he turned himself, he vexed them."

The Tigers appeared on their heels a little bit during Alma's two scoring drives of the first half but they got better as the game progressed.

"After Friday I think we handled it pretty well. We weren't really prepared for the fast-paced offense, but we stuck it out and we got the win," said lineman James Moss.

Paroubek had his defensive line shifting at the precise moment to disrupt Alma's blocking schemes.

Alma received the kickoff to begin the third quarter, but had to overcome a first-and-15 when they reacted to the Tigers' defensive shift and were flagged for a "false start."

Trusty converted for the Airedales, picking up 16 yards on consecutive carries, but suddenly Alma's offense ran headlong into a black and gold wall.

Corbin Bowlin and Ryder Orr took turns shedding blocks and stuffing Alma's big back, Jackson Daily (6-0, 210). Trusty was forced into an incomplete pass on third down. The Tigers kept everybody up at the line of scrimmage and stopped a fake punt run two yards short of a first down.

"We got great coaching from Coach Paroubek. He's giving us the calls. Then we get the play calls and we're all in for it. We've got an amazing defensive line. Everybody's out there pushing. I get out there and it's an instinct thing, getting to do what we do as Prairie Grove Tigers," Bowlin said.

Prairie Grove took over at its own 46. Hubbs lost a yard and Whetsell picked up six before Miller ran off left tackle for 16 yards and a first down at the Airedale 36. Prairie Grove offensive coordinator Mason Pinkley mixed in a pass to keep the defense honest. Tiger quarterback Camden Patterson hit tight end Matthew Velasco for 8 yards. Whetsell took care of the remaining 28 yards on the next two carries. His 3-yard touchdown carry expanded Prairie Grove's lead to 22-14.

Alma reacted to another defensive shift, turning a second-and-five into second-and-10. As on their previous possession they found a way to convert, but kept shooting themselves in the foot. Velasco dropped a running play for a 1-yard gain. The Airedales jumped to the tune of a defensive line shift and found themselves in second-and-14.

"It was pretty predictable. They just kept falling for it," Moss said.

Miller belted a receiver, holding the pass to three yards and Patterson broke up a pass, putting Alma in fourth-and-11.

They punted and within three plays took a time-out on defense, reeling from Miller's 11-yard carry, Whetsell's 17-yard run and a Patterson pass to Velasco for 18 yards.

Prairie Grove didn't let up when play resumed.

Whetsell bit off another 18 yards with a strong run to the Alma six. On first-and-goal a defender dove at Miller but he simply leap-frogged the would-be tackler and ran to the left pylon for a touchdown. Whetsell ran in a 2-point conversion and the Tigers put separation between them and Alma on the scoreboard by building a 30-14 lead with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter.

The last play of the third resulted in a 5-yard markoff against Alma, lured into a "false start" by a defensive line shift. They wound up punting, which allowed Prairie Grove to burn 2:43 off the clock before losing the ball on a fumble.

Alma put together a desperation, 6-play, 75-yard drive aided by a bizarre 15-yard penalty assessed against the Prairie Grove sideline for "unsportsmanlike conduct." Trusty scored on a 3-yard run, then passed to Derek Hatcher to bring the Airedales with 30-22 around the six-and-a-half-minute mark.

Ward recovered an onside kick and nine seconds later Miller sprinted 51 yards to the house. Whetsell ran over a defender, scoring two more points to give the Tigers a 38-22 cushion at the 6:18 mark of the fourth.

Next, Alma went in reverse on offense, taking a 5-yard "false start" penalty, created by a Tiger shift and a holding penalty that put them in third-and-31.

"It's amazing, everybody was moving at once like that. We practiced it so much this summer and it paid off in the season how we all can just move at once and cause them to jump. It's a great benefit. I think we had 30 plus yards from them jumping offsides," Bowlin said.

Trusty tried to run a quarterback draw, but Orr nailed him after only two yards and the Airedales shanked a punt that traveled a mere 8 yards.

Orr said it's not hard to play both sides of the ball.

"You get a little bit tired and winded, but we ran a little bit more this year so we're in better shape," Orr said. "It feels good, knowing that we're going to beat them and getting them offsides, it's just a good feeling."

Patterson hit a wide-open Hubbs, who almost scored. His 39-yard gain set up Whetsell's 1-yard touchdown plunge. Sophomore Wyatt Parker kicked the PAT putting Prairie Grove in command with a 45-22 lead with 3:41 to play.

Prairie Grove plays host to Shiloh Christian Friday with first place in the conference on the line. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Tiger Den Stadium.

Prairie Grove 45, Alma 30

Prairie Grove^--^8^8^14^15^--^45

Alma^--^0^14^0^16^--^30

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 52-yard run (Ethan Miller run), 4:13.

Second Quarter

Alma -- Joe Trusty 2-yard run (Trusty run), 11:55.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 48-yard run (Conner Hubbs pass to Luke Vance), 8:57.

Alma -- Carlos Gonzalez 22-yard pass from Joe Trusty (run failed), 4:40.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 3-yard run (kick failed), 7:08.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 6-yard run (Coner Whetsell run), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Alma -- Joe Trusty 3-yard run (Derek Hatcher pass from Joe Trusty), 6:27.

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 51-yard run (Coner Whetsell run), 6:18.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 1-yard run (Wyatt Powell kick), 3:41.

Alma -- Matthew Schlegel 12-yard pass from Joe Trusty (Schlegel pass from Trusty), 1:59.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Alma

Total plays^51^70

First downs^30^20

Total offense^536^392

Rushes-yards^38-388^37-172

Passing yards^148^21o

Rush average^10.2^4.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^13-23-210-1-0^

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^4-N/A

Penalties-Yds^3-29^10-66

Turnovers^1^0

Fumbles lost^1^0

Third-down conversion^3-6^8-15

Fourth-down conversion^1-3^0-2

Missed Field Goals -- None

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Ethan Miller 13-205, Coner Whetsell 18-192, Conner Hubbs 3-2, Camden Patterson 3-(-4), Jace Edwards 1-(-5). Totals . Alma Joe Trusty 14-67, Carlos Gonzalez 14-55, Israel Towns-Robinson 8-46, Jackson Daily 1-4. Totals 37-172.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 8-10-148-0-0. Alma, Joe Trusty, 13-23-210-1-0

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 3-59, Jace Edwards 2-50, Conner Hubbs 2-39. Totals 8-148. Alma, Matthew Schlegel 5-88, Carlos Gonzalez 2-41, Drake Stogsdill 2-16, Ian Rhoads 1-34, Jackson Daily 1-11, Byron Standridge 1-3, Team 1-17. Totals 13-210.