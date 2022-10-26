Saints Knock Cards Out Of Title Hunt

FARMINGTON -- Missed opportunities both on offense and defense at crucial junctures cost Farmington (6-2, 3-2 5A West) dearly in the Cardinals' 51-30 loss to Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0 5A West) at Springdale Friday.

Farmington couldn't capitalize on a chance early in the game that resulted in a 14-point swing in Shiloh Christian's favor. Farmington scored on the game's opening possession with quarterback Sam Wells hitting tight end Jagger Gordon on a quick hitter. Gordon was wide open, streaking down the middle of the field, and outran all 11 Saint defenders to complete an 80-yard touchdown play. Jorge Cervantes kicked the PAT giving Farmington a 7-0 lead 11 seconds into the game.

Playing both ways, Wells made a read from his safety position and tackled a receiver on fourth-and-two for a 2-yard loss causing a turnover on downs.

Farmington took over at its own 40 with a chance to go up by two scores, but after Farmington picked up one first down Shiloh intercepted a Wells pass in the red zone and returned the ball out to the 39. On the next play, Wisdom dropped back to pass, avoided a rush and got outside the Cardinal defense, running 61 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The Saints added a PAT kick, tying the game at 7-7.

Shiloh Christian added another touchdown on Bo Williams' 79-yard run and took a 14-7 lead.

Farmington cut that to 14-10 on Jorge Cervantes' 29-yard field goal.

Late in the second quarter, Farmington dropped a potential interception while defending in its own red zone. The incomplete pass brought up second-and-19 from the Cardinal 19. Shiloh Christian was then penalized on the next two plays for an ineligible man downfield and a holding call that put the Saints in second-and-31 all the way back to Farmington's 40. Wyatt Powell forced an incomplete pass and the Saints looked at third and long.

Shiloh was able to complete two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown pass for 21 yards to convert the possession into points and take a 22-16 lead on Wisdom's 2-point run.

Farmington retained two time-outs but didn't utilize either in the last 1:17. The kickoff went out-of-bounds taking no time off the clock and giving Farmington a first down at its own 35. The Cardinals converted fourth-and-5 but time expired in the first half.

The eight points Shiloh got when converting third-and-31, coupled with Farmington's inability to score as the half wore down, represented anywhere from an 11-to-15 point swing.

There were situations Farmington cashed in on during the game.

Joey Richards tackled a Shiloh returner at the Saints' 6 on the opening kickoff of the second half. The Saints were unable to sustain a drive and punted. Farmington mounted a 7-play, 59-yard drive capped by Russell Hodge's 2-yard scoring run. Cervantes' kick gave Farmington a 23-22 edge with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Farmington's defense held and the Cardinals got the ball back.

A controversial holding call negated a fine punt return by Lawson DeVault but the Cardinals did get some calls. Carter Holman was flagged for shoving DeVault in the back on a pass route. The pass interference penalty advanced the ball 15 yards and awarded Farmington a first down at its own 48. The drive bogged down in Shiloh Christian territory with Holman deflecting a pass. Farmington elected to punt, but a high snap resulted in the punter getting tackled for a 7-yard loss before he could get a kick away.

Shiloh Christian drove 54 yards with Williams scoring on a 5-yard carry. Dax Widger caught a 2-point conversion pass from Wisdom and the Saints captured a 30-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Farmington answered with a 6-play, 65-yard march. The key play was a Wells to Peyton Funk pass that went for 50 yards with Funk breaking tackles and getting into the Saints' secondary. Hodge punched the ball across the goal line on a 2-yard run and Cervantes' kick tied the game again, at 30-30.

Empowered by a controversial no call when either holding or a block-in-the-back flag could have been thrown at the Shiloh Christian 15-yard-line on the kickoff return, Williams ran the ball across midfield before Cervantes, the last man, tackled him.

Wisdom ran for touchdowns of 31, 26 and 88 yards in the last 10:07 of the contest to widen the gap to 51-30 with the Saints handing Farmington a second conference loss and eliminating Cardinal aspirations of competing for a 5A West title.

This week Shiloh Christian takes its unbeaten conference record to Prairie Grove, conference co-leader at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the 5A West. Meanwhile, Farmington looks to regroup at home in Cardinal Stadium against Pea Ridge. Friday's kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30

Farmington^--^7^9^7^7^--^30

Shiloh Christian^--^14^8^8^21^--^51

First Quarter

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 80-yard pass from Sam Wells (Jorge Cervantes kick) 11:49.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 61-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 7:58.

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 79-yard run (Aiden Benson kick)

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Jorge Cervantes 29-yard field goal.

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 23-yard pass from Sam Wells (kick blocked), 5:03.

Shiloh Christian -- Bodie Neal 21-yard pass from Eli Wisdom (Eli Wisdom run), 1:17.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 2-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 7:44.

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 5-yard run (Dax Widger pass from Eli Wisdom), :03.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 2-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 10:50.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 31-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 10:07.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 26-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 5:43.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 89-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 4:13.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Shiloh Christian

Total plays^73^74

First downs^23^28

Total offense^454^642

Rushes-yards^47-251^36-406

Passing yards^203^231

Rush average^5.3^11.3

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^8-23-203-2-2^18-31-236-1-0

Punts-Avg.^2-40.0^2-38.0

Penalties-Yds^7-30^8-69

Turnovers^2^0

Fumbles lost^0^0

Third-down conversion^5-15^4-12

Fourth-down conversion^3-6^3-6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 17-124, Sam Wells 20-110, Luke Elsik 9-24, Jagger Gordon 1-(-7). Totals 47-251. Shiloh Christian, Eli Wisdom 18-218, Bo Williams 17-188. Totals 36-406.

PASSING -- Farmington, Sam Wells 8-23-203-2-2. Shiloh Christian, Eli Wisdom 18-31-236-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Payton Funk 5-120, Jagger Gordon 1-80, Luke Elsik 2-3. Totals 8-203. Shiloh Christian, Bodie Neal 9-164, Carter Holman 4-31, Dax Widger 1-14, Team 3-27. Totals 18-236.

Shiloh Christian Saints Senior Eli Wisdom (2) is brought down by Farmington Cardinal Senior Andrew Disheroon (13) and Senior Drew White (16) during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Farmington Cardinals head coach JR Eldridge yells instuctions to his team during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

