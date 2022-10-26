Shrub & Tree Planting Tips

Fast Facts

• Fall is a great time in Arkansas to plant trees and shrubs.

• Proper plant selection is critical.

• Be sure to have your soil tested for nutrient and pH levels before planting. This can be done at the Washington County extension office.

• It is generally not necessary to fertilize established trees and shrubs unless there is a deficiency or if stem growth and leaf color are not normal.

• Newly planted trees and shrubs will need added moisture if we don't get regular rainfall.

• In general, the ideal time to prune ornamental trees is just before rapid growth in the spring. The time of year to prune ornamental shrubs depends on when they flower.

• Pruning is an invigorating process which puts the tree in "growth mode," "de-hardening" the plant and making it more susceptible to winter injury.

Source: University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Research and Extension.