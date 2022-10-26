WCEL Obituaries for October 26, 2022

photo: Sparks

flag: Wood

Wilma Louise Beeler, age 97, of Springdale, passed away on October 20, 2022. She was born April 22, 1925, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Orville C. (Dodge) and Goldie E. Brink.

She is survived by sons, Alvin (wife Annette), Ramon (wife Mary); grandchildren, Joshua, Jason, Regena, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Eowyn, Shane, and Tyler; brother, Jimmy (wife Barbara) Brink.

She was predeceased in death by her husband of 68 years, Theodore L. Beeler; her parents; sister, Norma (Jackie) Ritchie; and brother, Charles E. Brink.

Louise grew up in Durham, Ark.. Following graduation from Prairie Grove High School in 1944, she traveled with her family to California, where she worked for Devereux. After returning from California, Louise went to work for McIlroy Bank. It was during this time that Louise met her future husband, Ted. Louise and Ted married on January 31, 1952. In 1961, they moved to New Hartford, N. Y., and resided there until 1973, when they returned to Fayetteville, Ark. In 1974, Louise went to work for the University of Arkansas in the Business Administration department. She worked there until her retirement in 1987. Louise was a beloved wife and mother, and her family will miss her loving presence.

Graveside services were held October 24, 2022, at the Shumate Cemetery, Durham, Ark. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Jackie Sparks, age 86, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 28, 1935, in Dutch Mills, Arkansas, the son of Arlis Beecher and Lois Hazel (Daniels) Sparks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Loretta Bartholomew Sparks; and two sisters, Norma Stickler, and Ruth Beaty

Survivors include his daughter, Carlita Dalton and her husband Garland; two grandsons, Devin Dalton and his wife Jeanette, and Lane Dalton and his wife Sarah; two great grandchildren, Emmett Dalton and Silas Dalton; one sister, Reba Tittle and her husband Henson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 2 p.m., at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Donald Dameron Wood Jr., 81, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away in his sleep on Oct. 20, 2022.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. His passion for serving others and integrity in all he did was unwavering.

Don was born in Helena, Ark. on Jan. 30, 1941. He grew up a Phillips County legend... at least in his own mind and graduated from high school in 1959. Don served his country proudly as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer where he met the young lady from Arkansas in Germany who would later become his wife. Anyone who worked, volunteered and/or was friends with Don knew he was incredibly smart, often stubborn, undeniably trustworthy, sometimes hot-tempered, forever generous, occasionally a pain in the rear, forever fair and just...a perfectly imperfect person you could always count on to be there for those he knew and even those he would never meet.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Virginia and Donald Sr., as well as his beloved Pop. He is survived by his partner and bride for 56 years, Nancy; his children, Ester, Rebecca and Tex (a.k.a. Donald III); his grandchildren, Samantha, James, Isabella and Cameron; his sisters, Mary Banks and Mary Katherine; along with countless other family members, in-laws, "extra" children and dear friends.

No services will be held and the family requests no flowers. His friends and family are invited to share happy memories and celebrate his legacy of kindness and unselfishness by donating to an organization making a positive difference in the world. A couple that was close to his heart are the Nancy Wood Scholarship Fund (www.waballet.org/giving/ballet-scholarships/) and the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

From all of us that knew him...we just want to say a sincere "Thank you, Don/ Dad" for choosing love and for sharing it with all of us.