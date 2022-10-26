Wolves Upended At Gentry

LINCOLN -- A second quarter drive with potential that ended in futility with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one from Gentry's 26 spelled out Lincoln's misfortunes in Friday's 56-21 loss.

The Wolves (4-4, 2-3 4A-1) trailed 28-6 at halftime then allowed four Pioneer touchdowns in the third quarter as Gentry blew the game wide open despite a pair of short rushing touchdown by Kale Jones for Lincoln.

Addison Taylor produced a trio of touchdowns for Gentry (7-1, 4-1 4A-1), which bounced back from a loss to Ozark to stay in the 4A-1 Conference race. The Pioneers could force a three-way tie for the conference lead should they get a win over Elkins this Friday.

Taylor was on the receiving end of a 19-yard touchdown pass from Pioneer starting quarterback Chris Bell, who left the game with an injury with Taylor shifting over to quarterback. Bell picked up 89 yards rushing, including an 8-yard touchdown run prior to the injury.

Taylor scored on an 8-yard run, then threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Warren in the third quarter while Pioneer running back Ty Hays rushed for 216 yards on 22 carries.

In the second period, Ruger Remington returned a kickoff out to the 29, providing the Wolves with decent field position on the heels of Hays' 1-yard scoring run that pushed Gentry's lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Following the kickoff, Lincoln overcame a false start penalty with Drew Moore passing to Jones twice on connections of 18 yards and 12 yards. Caden Brewer moved the ball to the Pioneer 26 on a jet sweep and had a step on a defensive back with no one behind him, but the throw was off on third down. Instead of trying to rush for it on fourth down, Lincoln opted to pass. Moore's throw fell incomplete ending the drive.

Gentry fumbled on the next play, yet Lincoln couldn't come up with the football.

Six plays later Jace Birkes picked off a Gentry pass, but Lincoln went three-and-out and punted.

This time the Pioneers marched 67-yards in five plays, scoring on Hay's 5-yard carry. With the extra-point kick tacked on Gentry led 28-0.

Lincoln answered quickly, going 69 yards in three plays, all completions by Moore. He hit Kellar Price for 14 yards, Jones for 11, and found Brewer for a 44-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the first half.

The PAT kick failed and Gentry held a 28-6 halftime lead.

The score snowballed on Lincoln in the third quarter.

The Wolves recovered an onside kick only to start the third quarter only to fumble the ball away.

Gentry rapidly marched downfield, springing a big play all the way to Lincoln's 19 on a Hays' 39-yard run. Jonathon Corter punched the ball in from 5 yards out.

Gentry led 35-6 at that juncture and the Pioneers wanted more, but Kayden Job did more than foil their onside kick. He returned the ball all the way to the Pioneer three. Gentry was flagged for personal foul penalties on the next two plays, including a dead ball flag after Jones ran the ball in for a Lincoln touchdown.

Gentry initially stopped a Lincoln conversion attempt, but the Pioneers were flagged yet again, giving Lincoln another try. Jones outran everybody to the left pylon adding a 2-point run for Lincoln, reducing the deficit to 35-14 at the 8:16 mark of the third quarter.

Corter busted a 35-yard run to the house on the next Gentry possession that was aided by a 15-yard penalty against the Wolves.

Lincoln came back by converting fourth-and-8 on Moore's pass to Birkes that gained 25 yards and a first down in Gentry territory at the 35. Moore hit Brewer on a 38-yard pass play to the Pioneer one. Jones lined up in the Wildcat, took the direct snap, and scored running off left tackle. T. Vang's PAT boot made the score 42-21 with 5:40 to go in the third.

Gentry racked up two more touchdowns before the quarter was over. Taylor found the end zone on a 10-yard run.

Lincoln coughed up the football on its next drive with Bennett Roberts recovering the fumble and Gentry took over at the 50-yard line. Corter broke tackles and ran to the Wolves' two before he was dragged down. Braedon Warren scored on a 2-yard pass from Taylor to activate a running clock for the duration.

Lee Vang kicked all eight extra-points in the game for Gentry.

Lincoln entertains Berryville this week needing a win to stay in the playoff race. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium.

Gentry 56, Lincoln 21

Lincoln^--^0^6^15^0^--^21

Gentry^--^14^14^28^0^--^56

First Quarter

Gentry -- Addison Taylor 19-yard pass from Chris Bell (Lee Vang kick).

Gentry -- Chris Bell 8-yard run (Lee Vang kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

Gentry -- Ty Hays 1-yard run (Lee Vang kick).

Gentry -- Ty Hays 5-yard run (Lee Vang kick).

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 44-yard pass from Drew Moore (kick failed), 1:08.

Third Quarter

Gentry -- Jonathon Corter 5-yard run (Lee Vang kick).

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 2-yard run (Kale Jones run), 8:16.

Gentry -- Jonathon Corter 35-yard run (Lee Vang kick).

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 3-yard run (T. Vang kick), 5:40.

Gentry -- Addison Taylor 10-yard run (Lee Vang kick).

Gentry -- Braedon Warren 2-yard pass from Addison Taylor (Lee Vang kick).

