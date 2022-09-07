Cardinals And Tigers Meet On Green

PEA RIDGE -- Two weeks after the first golf match of the season scheduled for Aug. 4 at "The Highlands" in Bella Vista got rained out Farmington and Prairie Grove golfers competed at Pea Ridge.

Farmington upstaged the host Blackhawks at "Big Sugar" on Aug. 18. Farmington's boys team total of 129 held off Pea Ridge's 130. Shiloh Christian finished third with 133 and Prairie Grove fourth at 157.

Brady Spivy, of Pea Ridge, took home the medallion with a 40, one stroke in front of Farmington junior Cole Cantrell, who tied Prairie Grove's Tate Benoit for second in the boys standings by shooting a 41 to edge third place Brant Fowler, of Shiloh Christian, who shot a 42. Shiloh's Andrew Dawson was fourth with a 48.

Aug. 18, Big Sugar

BOYS

Farmington

Cole Cantrell, 41

Hayden Wages, 44

Nick Cook, 44

Blaine Browning, 62

Prairie Grove

Tate Benoit, 41

Carson Simpson, 58

Cole Edmiston, 58

Jarrett Bone, 66

GIRLS

Farmington didn't get to play in its first golf match of the season scheduled for Aug. 4 at "The Highlands" in Bella Vista due to a rain out, but the girls competed at Pea Ridge Aug. 18. Kinsley Reaves shot a 48 to place third while Makayla Collyar's 50 placed fourth behind Presley Stam and Anna Kincade of Shiloh Christian, who finished 1-2 in the girls individual standings with scores of 40 and 44.

Lily Davis, of Prairie Grove, placed fifth with a 52 score. Ella Faulk shot a 59 while Jayla Bray shot a 67 and Maya Akey finished at 69.

Shiloh won the girls team title with a score of 137 and Prairie Grove was second with 178. Pea Ridge had two girls who competed.

GIRLS

Prairie Grove

Lily Davis, 52

Ella Faulk, 59

Jayla Bray, 67

Maya Akey, 69

Farmington

Makayla Collyar, 50

Kinsley Reaves, 48