Cardinals Third At Highlands

BELLA VISTA -- Farmington got in a 9-hole round of golf at "The Highlands" in Bella Vista Thursday, Aug. 25 with the boys finishing in a tie for third with Pea Ridge behind Berryville and Shiloh Christian.

Farmington and the Blackhawks both accumulated a 146 team total. Berryville was first with 131 and Shiloh Christian second with 142 and Gravette fourth at 154.

Berryville's Allen won the medallion with a 41 while Spivey, of Pea Ridge, and Larson, of Gravette, tied for second place with a 44. Farmington's Cole Cantrell and Hayden Wages each shot a 45 to pace the Cardinals and tie for third place.

Aug. 25, Highlands

BOYS

Farmington

Cole Cantrell, 45

Hayden Wages, 45

Nick Cook, 56

Blaine Browning, 60

GIRLS

Farmington again competed with two girls. Makayla Collyar shot a 51 and Kinsley Reaves shot a 62. Gravette's Muldoon placed first in the girls individual standings with a sizzling 37. The Lady Lions' Rachel Diehl shot a 44 as did Shiloh Christian's Stam to tie for second place.

Gravette won the girls team title with a score of 132, Shiloh Christian was second with 150 and Berryville third at 161. Pea Ridge had two girls who competed.

GIRLS

Farmington

Makayla Collyar, 51

Kinsley Reaves, 62