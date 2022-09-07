Cards Pound Springdale Into Submission

FARMINGTON -- It's an indication how well things are going when the starting middle linebacker takes a direct snap and throws a 2-yard touchdown pass as Farmington blew out Springdale, 38-20.

The well disguised play featuring Cooper Gardenhire displaying his latest talent -- passing to Jagger Gordon for a short touchdown -- capped an 8-play, 51-yard drive after Farmington (2-0) forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-13 and took over on downs in prime position. The Class 5A Cardinals pulled out all stops in building a 35-0 halftime lead over Class 7A Springdale (0-2) with junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant completing 11-of-14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns highlighted by an 89-yard catch-and run to Gordon on the first play from scrimmage.

Gardenhire ran for a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Greenbrier and Springdale was led to believe that would again be the play call when the 5-feet-10, 210 pound senior substituted in for Vanzant on offense. Instead he passed to Gordon, who followed the surge of Farmington's offensive line across the goal line before Springdale realized what happened.

The Bulldogs took one on the chin after congratulating themselves on good kickoff coverage that pinned Farmington at its own 11 on the opening possession of the contest. That celebration was short-lived with Vanzant hitting a wide-open Gordon breaking down the middle of the field. He took off for paydirt, needing only 14 seconds to sprint the distance. Jorge Cervantes booted the PAT and the Cardinals jumped in front 7-0 with a mere 18 seconds elapsed in the first period.

Springdale mounted an 11-play drive, chewing up 5:34 and advancing the football 57 yards only to get tagged by another rabbit punch, this one from the Cardinal defense. Scout Morrison blew up a bubble screen, leveling a Bulldog receiver two yards behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-1.

The change of possession set up a 5-play, 75-yard drive culminated by Luke Elsik's 41-yard run to daylight when he exploded through a gaping hole off left tackle and didn't slow down until he reached the end zone. Farmington continued to land blows with Cervantes kicking another extra point and the Cardinals owned a 14-0 advantage at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter.

Next Cardinal special teams blasted Springdale's sagging morale with Morgan Schader recovering a deep kickoff when the Bulldogs got careless with their return team.

A sack thwarted the drive and Farmington settled for a 42-yard field goal attempt. The kick was no good but that was about the only thing Springdale fans had to cheer about.

Six plays later the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs and Vanzant went to work. He hit Hunter Reaves for 16 yards to kickstart a scoring march that included a fourth-and-six conversion with Vanzant passing to Lawson DeVault for 15 yards. Vanzant rolled out to his right, buying time against the pursuit, and found Elsik for another 15 yards that postured the Cardinals with a first-and-goal from the two.

Gardenhire entered the game and carried out his assignment with Gordon scoring his second touchdown of the contest. Cervantes made it 21-0 and Springdale found itself staggering from an emotional uppercut.

Farmington scored twice more in the next 10:03 on touchdown passes by Vanzant to DeVault of 3 yards and Gordon for 58 yards to assume a 35-0 halftime lead assuring a running clock throughout the second half with the mercy rule invoked.

The Cardinals also accounted for the first score of the third quarter with Cervantes kicking a field goal to widen the gap to 38-0.

Springdale scored 20 points in the second half but didn't get on the board until the last minute of the third quarter. The Bulldogs faced a 38-7 deficit entering the fourth quarter and saved face by scoring twice in the latter half of the fourth quarter, but even that got tainted with a failed PAT on their last touchdown.

Springdale quarterback Cayden Asserude connected with Chris Cortez on a pair of touchdown passes and Za'Marion Manuel added a 44-yard scoring run.

Six different Cardinal defenders recorded a single tackle for loss. Schader led the defense with six total tackles plus the fumble recovery on the only turnover of the contest by either team.

The Cardinals go on the road Friday against another 7A West team, Rogers, while Springdale hosts Conway.

Farmington 38, Springdale 20

Springdale^--^0^0^7^13^--^20

Farmington^--^14^21^3^0^--^38

First Quarter

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 79-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 11:42.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 41-yard touchdown run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 4:22.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 2-yard pass from Cooper Gardenhire (Jorge Cervantes kick), 10:03.

Farmington -- Lawson DeVault 3-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), x:xx.

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 58-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), x:xx.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Jorge Cervantes 34-yard field goal, 8:23.

Springdale -- Chris Cortez 47-yard pass from Cayden Asserude (kick), x:xx.

Fourth Quarter

Springdale -- Za'Marion Manuel 44-yard run (kick), x:xx.

Springdale -- Chris Cortez 24-yard pass from Cayden Asserude (kick failed), x:xx.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Springdale

Total plays^43^50

First downs^11^14

Total offense^380^331

Rushes-yards^22-94^27-161

Passing yards^286^170

Rush average^4.3^6.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^12-15-286-3-0^11-18-170-2-0

Punts-Avg.^2-19.0^4-36.0

Penalties-Yds^3-25^5-47

Turnovers^0^1

Fumbles lost^0^1

Third-down conversion^2-9^3-9

Fourth-down conversion^2-2^1-3

Missed Field Goals -- Farmington, Jorge Cervantes 42 yards, 2:44 first quarter.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 8-55, Trey Moser 7-44, Russell Hodge 3-9, Hayden Bentley 1-(-2), Cameron Vanzant 2-(-13), Team 2-1. Totals 22-94. Springdale, 27-161.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 11-14-284-3-0, Cooper Gardenhire 1-1-2-0-0. Springdale, Landon Phipps 11-18-170-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Jagger Gordon 4-190, Lawson DeVault 4-34, Caleb McChristian 1-25, Payton Funk 1-15, Geno Gambino 1-6, Team 1-16. Totals 12-286. Springdale, 11-170.