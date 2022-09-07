Enrollment Up In Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- While student enrollment can change daily at schools, Prairie Grove School District had 2,112 students after its first week of classes, about 40 more students than around the same time last year.

Superintendent Reba Holmes gave a headcount statistics report at the school board's Aug. 23 meeting.

The high school had 615 students on Aug. 23. The middle school reported 510 students and the junior high reported 321 students. The elementary school counted 670 students. In addition, the district has 99 pre-K students.

Looking back, Prairie Grove's enrollment has gone from 1,1916 on Sept. 15, 2016, to 2,072 on Sept 15, 2020, and 2,081 on Sept. 15, 2021.

Holmes said the whereabouts of 13 students were still unknown and staff would keep checking on those students. At one point, the school had 84 students unaccounted for, so this has greatly improved, Holmes said.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, gave out information on test scores.

He had charts to show how students have done on math, English, science and reading tests for the years 2018-19 (pre-pandemic), 2020-21 and 2021-22. The state did not give tests for the year 2019-20 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Joenks said the test scores show mixed results for students who met or exceeded standards. For some grades, such as fifth grade, scores were up in 2021-22, compared to 2020-21, on all tests. Other grades went down from one year to the next.

"We're in the process of figuring out what happened there," Joenks said.

Obviously, Joenks said, the district wants the trend to be that scores from 2021-22 are higher than test scores from 2020-2021.

"We have to remember that the skip year we had can play on kids as far as their achievement, not just one year but maybe two, especially if it is a pivotal year like a transitional year when they are going from one building to another building," Joenks told board members.

For the most part, reading scores, which Joenks said he considered the most important, were up or stayed the same for the past two years.

Students are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, he said.

"When they talk about learning loss, we're still getting hit with that."

Shawn Witt, chief information officer and security, said the district is rolling out an anonymous tip line, a recommendation pushed by the state. This will allow people to send an anonymous tip as a text to a specific phone number. From there, school officials will research and investigate the tip.

Witt said he's talked to other schools that use a tip line and they do not appear to have problems with lots of false reports.

Another safety change is that school resource officers will fill out incident reports when they have contact with students. The school will track these reports and look for trends and try to predict future needs.

The school's Rave Panic alert had already been used two times since the start of the year, Witt said. In both cases, the alert was used because of panic attacks at the junior high.

Under action items, the board approved a change order for the new middle school for $11,000. This will allow doors at the entry vestibules to operate independently of each other for security reasons.

The board approved an enrollment agreement with Northwest Technical Institute and a Memorandum of Understanding for school-based health services.

It approved an employee's gate duty for $40 per night, employee's tutoring for $30 an hour; and $16 per hour for an employee's before and after school duty.

It also accepted the resignation of David Faulk as head soccer coach.