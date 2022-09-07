Greenland Slips Past Junior Wolves 12-8

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's Junior Wolves suffered a 12-8 loss in their season-opener at Greenland on Aug. 25.

"Actually we did run the ball pretty well. We just put the ball on the ground too many times to win," said head junior high coach Mason Wann.

The Junior Wolves had to move personnel around on the offensive line.

"We had a kid who's never played center have to step up and play center, Tyson Cockrell. He was off on a few things, but for the first time ever playing it he was pretty solid," Wann said.

Josh Stokes had over 100 yards rushing and John Coffee also racked up considerable yards on the ground. Lincoln ran the ball well at times, but hurt themselves with fumbles killing drives.

In the first half the Junior Wolves gave up a 50-yard touchdown on a screen pass that allowed Greenland to go up 6-0.

Lincoln responded with a scoring drive. Stokes scored and passed for a 2-point conversion to Korbin Price as the Junior Wolves assumed an 8-6 lead, which they maintained at halftime.

In the second half, a fumble turned the ball over to Greenland putting the defense in a quandry. A roughing the passer penalty advanced the Junior Pirates to Lincoln's 29. From there Greenland scored to regain the lead at 12-8 about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Lincoln had two more chances to score and mounted drives but couldn't hold onto the football.

"We had a drive, we had a chance. I feel like it was one [game] we should have won," Wann said. "We played really well defensively in the first half. We just kind of ran out of gas in the second half. That was the big thing."