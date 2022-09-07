Historical First Win For Lincoln Seventh Graders

WESTVILLE, OKLA. -- Lincoln began a decisive fourth quarter with a goal line stand then scored on a sensational 80-yard touchdown pass while holding off Westville, Okla., 22-16, in seventh grade football.

The nonconference win Thursday gave the seventh graders their first taste of victory. They were winless during fourth, fifth and sixth grade pee wee football but that streak is over.

"It feels good because we've been playing a long time and we've been practicing a bunch to finally win," said Gavin Duncan, a two-way player who lines up at right tackle on offense as well as defensive end.

Westville threatened with a drive that began in the third quarter and reached Lincoln's 10 before expiring with the Wolves pouncing on the ball carrier after a fumbled snap on fourth-and-four with 1:52 showing.

The last two minutes showcased wild end zone to end zone action with each team flipping the field once.

First Lincoln stopped Westville. Then Kaiden Williams broke an 80-yard touchdown run.

"Kaiden Williams plays hard. He's our energy guy, going full speed. He's always smiling. He's a joy to have around," Jarvis said.

Quarterback Blayne McClellan ran in a 2-point conversion, giving Lincoln a 14-point cushion leading, 22-8 with 1:01 remaining in the fourth.

Westville answered with a 5-play, 70-yard drive, capitalizing on one untimed down to score on a 15-yard pass to Chris Wyche. The Yellowjackets ran a fullback dive to convert the touchdown and add two points, making the final score, 22-16.

Westville broke a 0-0 tie early in the second quarter and added a 2-point conversion to jump ahead, 8-0.

Lincoln head seventh grade coach Jacob Jarvis credited varsity offensive coordinator Mason Wann with calling plays the Junior Wolves successfully executed to exploit Westville's defense.

"They were playing real tight so Coach Wann dialed up something for us. We threw it over their heads," Jarvis said.

McClellan hit A.J. Pruitt on a 30-yard touchdown pass and the Junior Wolves converted for two points to even the score at 8-8 with a minute remaining in the first half.

"It was only our second time touching the ball in the first half," Jarvis said.

Lincoln scored on its first offensive play of the second half with McClellan passing to Pruitt, who took the ball 80 yards to the house.

"It was a bomb; most of it was yards after the catch. He plays hard," Jarvis said.

Jarvis noted Logan Grisham, a wide receiver/linebacker, played a good game as did Williams.