History Of National Day Of Encouragement

In 2007, a group of young people at the National Leadership Forum at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, came up with the idea of The Encouragement Project. The group went on to start a celebration which they called the National Day of Encouragement. This was the result of a grim reality -- these young people saw a lack of encouragement as one of the main obstacles that the youth face. They recognized the urgent need to help each other overcome negative influences.

Since the day before September 12 is such a tragic day in American history, National Day of Encouragement was also seen as a day where people across the country could get together and support each other through the grief of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. September 12 is therefore also observed as a day to honor the victims and those who continue to be affected by mindless bigotry.

Following the day's creation, the first official to issue a proclamation was Belinda LaForce. She was the then-mayor of Searcy. The day was recognized on August 22, 2007, and the celebrations were observed on Sept. 12 the very year. Soon afterward, Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe issued a proclamation designating Sept. 12 as "State Day of Encouragement."

President George W. Bush signed a document in 2007 designating the day as the National Day of Encouragement. A Senate resolution for the day was introduced by Arkansas Senator Mark Pryor and was passed by unanimous consent on Sept. 13, 2011. Needless to say, National Day of Encouragement holds significance for all Americans.

