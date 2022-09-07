Junior Wolves One Play Away

WESTVILLE, OKLA. -- A dropped pass on fourth down in the end zone ended a promising Lincoln drive late in the fourth quarter, allowing Westville, Okla. to run the clock out.

That play decided the outcome as Westville beat the Junior Wolves, 16-8, Thursday in nonconference junior high football action at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field.

A steady drizzle began minutes earlier and the ball was wet when Lincoln head junior high coach Mason Wann decided to go for the gusto on fourth-and-two from the Junior Yellowjacket 15 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Hunter Diddle delivered a pass on the money but the receiver couldn't hang on in the rain and the Junior Wolves turned the ball over on downs with 2:37 left.

Lincoln scored on the opening possession of the game when Diddle connected with John Coffee on third-and-nine from the Junior Wolves' 47. Coffee got open on the right side, hauled the pass in, and sprinted past the Westville secondary to complete a 53-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game. Josh Stokes ran in a 2-point conversion as Lincoln seized an early 8-0 lead with the game 2:08 old on the road.

Westville recovered an onside kick at midfield and drove 50 yards in nine plays behind the power running of Chanse Clinton, who carried the ball six times for 30 yards including a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 1:04 left in the first quarter. The Junior Yellowjackets tied the game with a 2-point run of their own.

Lincoln anticipated another possible onside kick but Anthony Langley kicked the ball deep over the head of Lincoln's returners. Korbin Price tracked it down but was only able to return it out to the 22.

Lincoln couldn't move the ball and attempted a fake punt but Stokes was tackled three yards short on fourth-and-nine. The Junior Wolves made a defensive stand aided by a false start penalty against Westville and a Stokes sack. Price and Tyson Cockrell combined to stop a sweep and Lincoln held on fourth-and-19 bringing down a Westville ball-carrier at the 20.

The Junior Wolves went to the air and punted after three straight incomplete passes but almost gave Westville too much time. The Junior Yellowjackets marched 56 yards in nine plays but ran out of time when Lincoln stopped them at its own three.

Westville broke the 8-8 deadlock on its first drive of the third quarter. The Junior Yellowjackets sprang a 44-yard touchdown run on their third play from scrimmage, but that got called back by a holding penalty. The winning touchdown came on fourth-and-13 from Westville's 47 when Jimmy Flores passed to Pinkerton for a 53-yard score. Clinton bulled his way in to tack on a 2-point run and the Junior Wolves found themselves trailing, 16-8, with 3:25 to play in the third quarter.

Price returned the ensuing kickoff near midfield and Lincoln penetrated Westville territory but lost the ball when the Junior Yellowjackets ripped it out of the hands of a runner who had a first down.

For the third time in the game Lincoln mounted a defensive stand in the red zone. The heroes this time were Coffee and Gabe Hernandez, dropping Clinton for a 4-yard loss on fourth down to give themselves a chance with 4:11 left in the contest.

On first down Coffee ripped off a 55-yard run before he was caught from behind at the Westville 20. On the next play Langley shot the gap, belting Coffee three yards behind the line of scrimmage and bringing up second-and-13. A pass was batted away by a Junior Yellowjacket defensive back on second down. Coffee got nine yards running a draw play on third down. Wann called time-out and set up the fourth down pass beautifully but with rain making the ball slick it fell through the fingers of the receiver in the end zone and Westville took over on downs at its own 15.

The loss dropped the Junior Wolves to 0-2 on the season. They played their first home game against Mena on Tuesday, Sept. 6, before beginning 4A-1 Conference play versus Elkins at home Thursday. The seventh grade game starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the junior high kickoff at 7 p.m.