Lady Cardinals Sweep Springdale

FARMINGTON -- Farmington swept Springdale, 25-7, 25-14, 25-23, in nonconference volleyball action on Monday, Aug. 29, to improve to 3-2 overall on the season. The loss dropped the Class 6A Lady Bulldogs to 0-3.

Addie Kaiser led the Lady Cardinal offense with 10 kills while 6-feet-1 sophomore Kaycee McCumber and Samantha Brye contributed five apiece and Zoe Nix and Piper Robinson each made four kills.

Farmington head volleyball coach Greg Pair shifted McCumber from middle hitter to outside hitter because in Pair's words, "She can swing it."

"She's still learning about being out there," Pair said.

Brye (17) and Naomi Polanski (11) reached double figures in assists.

Farmington blocked Lady Bulldog hits by committee. Kaiser and Robinson each had two solo blocks, while Kadyn Hester, Nix and Robinson recorded a pair of block assists.

The towering presence of Kadyn Hester on the front line creates a wall for opposing hitters to contend with.

"My giant 6-feet-2 right hitter Kadyn Hester puts up such a block and helps defensively with the outside," Pair said.

Farmington racked up 10 aces. Kaiser and Brye both achieved a quartet of aces with Polanski and Micah Foster getting one apiece.