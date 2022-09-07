Parade Opens Fair

COURTESY LARRY OELRICH Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson and his wife, Becky Hudson, served as marshals for the 2022 Clothesline Parade. This is Hudson's last fair as mayor. After serving in the position for 21 years, he is not running for re-election in November. John Gibson is driving and the Hudson's grandson, Reed, also came along for the ride.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The square dance group Trouble Squared created a clothesline of jeans for their float in the 2022 Clothesline Fair parade. Parade entries included many other dance groups, fire trucks, police cars, tractors, classic and antique cars, candidates for public office, motorcycles, Miss Clothespin winners and businesses. A new entry this year: a pet raccoon one vehicle.

