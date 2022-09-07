PG Planners Discuss Land Use, Street Maps

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove Planning Commission reviewed updates to its Land Use Map and Master Street Plan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The city started looking at updates of its Land Use Map and Master Street Plan about a year ago and has been meeting with Garver Engineers to develop updated copies of those maps, according to Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant.

During the Aug. 30. meeting, members of the planning commission were able to get a consensus on the updates made by Garver Engineers and agreed to set a date for a public input meeting at the Prairie Grove Public Library.

A tentative date and time of 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 was strongly mentioned but is pending the availability of the planning commissioners on that date.

Juliet Richey of Garver Engineers took commissioners J.C. Dobbs, Lynn Gregson, Collin Cheatham, Blayne Dodson and Brea Gragg, as well as Oelrich and Chuck Wiley, director of public works, through the updated maps.

"We made some adjustments to the street connections," Richey said. "We added more since the last time we met."

Changes mentioned include adding some future connections on the Highway 62 bypass and reclassifying some of the roads like Centerpointe Church Road, Prairie Grove Lake Road, Greasy Valley Road, Richey said.

Gragg recommended connecting Centerpointe Church Road to East Parks Street which would also connect two planned subdivisions with a main road.

Oelrich also brought up Parkview Estates, a potential subdivision with developers that would like to see East Parks Street zoned as mixed use.

Oelrich told the developers that this may be a hard sell because of possible pushback by one of the neighboring subdivisions. He asked the question of whether that is an area the city would like to consider as mixed use.

"What they're wanting to do is market it for commercial and residential," Oelrich said.

The developer of Parkview Estates told Oelrich that he didn't want to develop the area as just residential because there is not going to be a lot of money in it, Oelrich said.

Gregson asked if a decision had to be made now. Oelrich told him no. Gragg was thinking maybe putting in a mom-and-pop coffee shop or even a Subway.

"I was thinking that you would get a Subway to go in down there," Gragg said. "It's significantly cheaper but is it that much cheaper than the highway frontage?"

Oelrich said whatever came in would have to support the neighborhood such as a small shop or a coffee shop. Gragg echoed that by saying if the right thing came along then she could see it going in. Dodds said they haven't written the standards yet for that area so they can be very selective of what goes in there.

Following the discussions, Richey showed the attendees slides of local existing streets and how they will appear on the new map with the changes made to the map.

One of the main plans was to add more sidewalks to the downtown area, as well as arterial streets becoming wider, Richey said.

Additional sidewalks will narrow downtown streets, Oelrich said. Richey left the town the option for a boulevard. Oelrich said boulevards are pricey but wants to keep it as an option.

Richey brought up the idea of trails but then recommended holding off on putting trails in until the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission finalizes updates to regional maps.

"We're kind of waiting on regional folks to get us the regional maps so we can start going through the process," Oelrich said. "We've had meetings with them and they haven't given us the maps back yet."

Oelrich said Parks and Recreation met once to discuss trails. The most important thing regarding trails is making sure there is connectivity to the major shopping locations.

One idea is to connect Black Nursery Road to Highway 62, then take Highway 170 heading into Farmington because it would be less traffic and safer, Oelrich said.

Oelrich said he discussed the idea of partnering with Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park to build a crossover bridge for people to cross Highway 62, then follow the road up to Highway 170 to Farmington.

He asked Richey if the city of Farmington is going to add trails to the area around Highway 170. Richey said the city of Farmington was talking about it.

Oelrich said he had spoken to representatives of the city of Farmington about partnering with them on developing trails and is hoping to sit down with Farmington officials to see if they would formally partner with Prairie Grove.

Options for the Highway 62 crossing will be either a skybridge or a tunnel and both are very expensive, Oelrich said.

Following the discussions, planning commissioners approved the updates and talked about potential dates for the public input meeting.

Gragg said she wanted it in October so the planning commission could review public comments and make changes during its meeting in November and to hold a public hearing on the maps in December.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Juliet Richey with Garver Engineering in Fayetteville discusses different land use categories for the city of Prairie Grove. Richey has been leading meetings with the planning commission to update the land use map and Master Street Plan. This is from a planning commission work session earlier this year.

