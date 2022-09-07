Pickleball Fun

LYNN KITTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Pickleball games and lessons for those who want to learn are going on at the tennis courts at Creekside Park in Farmington on Tuesday and Saturday mornings. Most people show up between 7:30-8 a.m. If you don't have a racquet, extra ones are available.

