Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Manuel Bentancourt, 20, of Springdale, was jailed Aug. 28 ic connection with DWI, driving while license suspended for DWI, no interlock, minor in possession of alcohol, open container, careless driving.

KC Collette, 26, of Huntsville, was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old girl of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 23 for leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving.

Four juvenile boys, all of Prairie Grove, were cited Aug. 30 in connection with criminal mischief.

Erica Hampton, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 30 in connection with theft of property.

FARMINGTON

Justin Sellers, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 1 in connection with sexual assault, second degree.

Glenda Chandell, 51, of Cane Hill, was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Don Clark, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 3 on a warrant for contempt.

Clint Hamrick, 44, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with running a stop sign, DWI, reckless driving, drivin on suspended license; arrested Aug. 4 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michael Tuttle, 32, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Tatum, 48, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battering third degree, interference with emergency communications.

Scott Heffernan, 52, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with ACV DWI, violation of implied consent.

Daniel Johnson, 43, of Winslow, was arrested Aug. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Efrain Barroso-Miranda, 39, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with DWI, improper lane change use, drivers license required, endangering the welfare of a minor, 2x.

Crystal Green, 31, of Elkins, was arrested Aug. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for contempt of court.

Charles Reed, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant for contempt.

Marty Elkins, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Martel Jackson, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant for contempt.

James Colley, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant for contempt.

Lloyd Henderson, 41, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant for contempt.

Alexander Mondragon, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant for contempt.

Cody Scott, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 10 in connection with felony fraud, fleeing, obstructing, governmental operations, driving on suspended license, failure to pay registration, no proof insurance.

Ryan Spencer, 53, homeless, was arrested on a warrant for contempt.

Kaaren Wenger, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant for contempt.

Craig Drain, 36, of Mulberry, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Webb, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant for contempt.

Christopher Gillean, 50, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for contempt.

Lottie Wilson, 48, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Nelson, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anna Dalton, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 13 in connection with DWI, inattentive driving.

Kimberly Sears, 55, of Rogers, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant for contempt.

Arianna Wright, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 13 in connection with conspiracy.

Damarkus Brown, 29, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant for contempt.

Brad Lane, 37, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant for contempt.

Yolanda Russell, 33, Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant for contempt.

Joseph Uduluth, 43, of Winslow, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Scott, 48, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant for contempt.

Alexa Osburn, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with possession of Schedule VI, inattentive driving.

Destiny Hood, 29, homeless, was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with possession of Schedule IV or V, possession of Schedule I or II.

Jose Mcguire, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, theft.