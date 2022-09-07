Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 15

Fast Trax

310 E. Pridemore St., Lincoln. Critical violations: There were no paper towels in the ladies room. BC powder with an expiration date of 06/2022, Benadryl with an expiration date of 06/2022, ZzzQuil with an expiration date of 04/2022, Halls Lozenges with an expiration date of 04/03/2021, and Calamine Lotion with an expiration of 08/2020 were on the shelf for sale. A box of eggs was on a shelf in the walk-in over pears and croissants. Two spatulas on the wall utensil holder had debris on the food contact portion of the utensil. Noncritical violations: Facility was unable to produce a certified food manager certificate. Employee was preparing food with no hair restraint. Ice scoop was being stored on top of the cardboard boxes containing soda syrup. Inside the ice machine has a buildup of black debris. The walls in the kitchen have a buildup of dust and food debris. There is a buildup of debris on the fan guards in the walk-in beverage cooler. The trash can in the ladies room is not covered. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Halls cough lozenges expired 07/04/2020. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. A canister of pancake mix was not labeled. A cover for the deep fryer was constructed of foil and duct tape.

Aug. 16

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Ham on the prep table was at 46 degrees. Lettuce on the prep table was at 60 degrees and tomatoes on the prep table were at 59 degrees. Noncritical violations:

Prairie Grove Senior Center

475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Plastic spoons and forks were being stored with the tine side up.

Sonic

112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Bottle of oil by the fry station was not labeled. Food in boxes were on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Boxes of to-go cups were on the floor in dry storage. There is a buildup of ice on the unit in the walk-in freezer.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Meatballs in the hot hold were at 119 degrees. Mayo in the under counter reach-in was at 50 degrees, Ranch in the under counter reach-in was at 48 degrees. Noncritical violations: None.

A jug of sauce was on the floor being used as a doorstop for the office.

Aug. 17

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 12/30/2020.

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: The dishwasher sanitizer level was under 25 ppm chlorine. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. Noncritical violations: None.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Employee restroom did not have paper towels. Three bottles of conditioner were being stored over the food dry storage area. Noncritical violations: There is debris on the stove top, sides and door. There is a buildup of dust along the trim of the walls. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

Lisa Wood Day Care

10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Eggs were on the top shelf above milk. Sanitizer sink solution was between 10 and 50 ppm chlorine. Noncritical violations: Sink did not have a handwash sign.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Chug Food Mobile, 10396 N. Jackson Highway, Lincoln; Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln; Flash Market, 403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Magnolia Coffee House-Trailer, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Domino's, 320 W. Main St., Farmington.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE