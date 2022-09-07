Rhine Shines On Golf Course

LINCOLN -- Lincoln junior Kristen Rhine stepped up to the 8 hole a little uncertain of herself on Thursday, Aug. 11, at "The Creeks" at Cave Springs, but quickly fixed on motivation.

Rhine estimates she drove the ball 275 yards using her three wood to win the Golf USA girls long drive competition featuring a $25 gift card from Golf USA.

"Really up to that hole I was unsure of it. Then I saw the boys and I thought I could drive it over them and I did," Rhine said.

Her shot traveled over halfway up the fairway and the prize that came with it enabled this multi-sport athlete to purchase some needed equipment. She bought a new golf bag, easier and more lightweight to carry with the gift certificate.

Rhine also competes in spring sports, throwing the discus and shot-put in track and field and plays first base for the Lady Wolves' state tournament softball team. She says those two sports might be tied for her favorite, but there's something special about golf.

"I find golf really relaxing to step away from being competitive. It's still competitive, but it's a lot more laid back and a lot more focused on what you're doing [as an individual athlete] compared to the pressure of everybody else," Rhine said.

Aug. 1, Sager's Crossing

Lincoln played nine holes at The Course at Sager's Crossing in Siloam Springs with the girls teams finishing second to Valley Springs.

Lincoln coach Justin Bounds was happy to get the golf season underway, noting it was the Lady Wolves' first match of the year against some of the top schools in the 3A-1 Conference. Valley Springs won the girls meet with a team total of 155 while Lincoln had 172. Neither Bergman nor Elkins had enough girls to field a team.

GIRLS

Kristine Rhine, 55

Kaylin Osnes, 56

Makenna Doyle, 61

Cameran Crawford, 62

Morgan Reaves, 63

Madison Wantland, 65

Aug. 3, Waldron Country Club

Lincoln competed in another 9-hole event on Aug. 3 at the Waldron Country Club. Charleston won the girls meet, compiling a 136 with Lincoln and Mena tied for second place with 167 each. Booneville and Waldron did not field girls teams.

"This was our first road trip of the year. It was great competition with the schools in the River Valley," Bounds said.

GIRLS

Kristine Rhine, 55

Kaylin Osnes, 55

Makenna Doyle, 57

Morgan Reaves, 60

Aug. 8, Sager's Crossing

The Lady Wolves made things exciting with the addition of Zella Pomeroy during a return to "The Course at Sager's Crossing" for another 9-hole competition at Siloam Springs on Aug. 8 against host Siloam Springs and Alma. Lincoln took Siloam Springs down to the wire before the Lady Panthers pulled out a 3-stroke win. Siloam Springs won the three-way meet with a 180 while Alma tallied 209.

Lincoln's total of 183 resounded with Bounds.

"Our girls competed well against larger schools. Zella Pomeroy did well in her first golf match," Bounds said.

GIRLS

Kaylin Osnes, 59

Makenna Doyle, 62

Morgan Reaves, 62

Kristine Rhine, 63

Madison Wantland, 63

Zella Pomeroy, 64

Aug. 11, The Creeks

Rhine won the long drive competition, claiming a $25 gift card from Golf USA, as Lincoln went up against six other teams on Thursday, Aug. 11, at "The Creeks," a Cave Springs golf course. The girls teams placed third over 18 holes.

"This match gives us an idea of where we're at right now and where to improve before our conference match [at The Creeks] on Sept. 20," Bounds said.

Valley Springs won the girls meet with a total of 29, followed by Flippin with 323 and Lincoln with 369. The other three schools present, Bergman, Green Forest and Lifeway Christian, did not field girls teams.

GIRLS

Kristine Rhine, 112

Kaylin Osnes, 127

Makenna Doyle, 130

Morgan Reaves, 131

Madison Wantland, 134

Aug. 18, River Valley

Lincoln flipped the script, reversing its runner-up finish on Aug. 8 at The Course at Sager's Crossing to Siloam Springs by beating the Lady Panthers by six strokes to claim the girls team title at the River Valley Golf Course in a meet hosted by Alma on Aug. 18.

"The girls got their first match win," Bounds said.

Lincoln placed first with a 333 total, with Siloam Springs second with 339 and Alma with no team score.

GIRLS

Kristine Rhine, 108

Kaylin Osnes, 107

Makenna Doyle, 118

Morgan Reaves, 121

Zella Pomeroy, 130