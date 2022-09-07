Tigers Steamroll Huntsville 45-8 In Season Opener

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Itching to lay a hit on players wearing a different-colored jersey Prairie Grove made the most of its opportunity, crushing Huntsville, 45-8, in the Tigers' season opener Friday.

Prairie Grove (1-0) ran for 389 yards on 32 rushes and added 151 passing yards to rack up 540 yards of total offense against the Eagles (0-2) in a nonconference game. The teams were used to competing head-to-head in the 4A-1 Conference. Prairie Grove is now a member of the 5A West.

"It's been a long time since we hit somebody else. We were ready to hit somebody else other than just practicing against ourselves," said Prairie Grove veteran head coach Danny Abshier.

Two guys, who dished out some mind-boggling hits that left Huntsville quarterback Amos Mayes dazed after he scrambled twice on a fruitless drive that ended with an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs, Coner Whetsell (7 carries, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Ethan Miller (7 carries, 115 yards, one touchdown), preferred not to go down on offense when they could avoid it.

The fullback-halfback combination churned out 268 yards rushing on just 14 carries between them. Their talents helped Prairie Grove flip the field after the Eagles held the ball for nearly five minutes, ran off 11 plays and gained 71 yards before the incomplete pass on fourth down.

"We ran the ball pretty well. Whetsell went over 100 yards and Miller went over 100 yards. Conner Hubbs ran and caught the ball well. The offensive line did a good job. They had a nice surge. We had a few small mistakes, but overall I'm pretty happy with it," Abshier said.

The quick turnaround epitomized Huntsville's frustration and showcased Prairie Grove's explosive capacity. Whetsell turned the corner on second-and-10, racing 35 yards up the right sideline before the Eagles shoved him out of bounds. Miller took a pitch and went right for 15 yards.

All that running set up the pass with Luke Bannon (4-of-4, 60 yards) finding Hubbs for 18 yards. Reserve fullback Rhett Marrell made the most of his chance to run the ball, grinding out an 18-yard carry followed by a 1-yard touchdown. Cole Bray booted the point-after extending Prairie Grove's lead to 45-8 and establishing a running clock with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Abshier was pleased with the play of his quarterbacks with starter Camden Patterson (5-of-10, 91 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) passing for two first half scores. He hit Hubbs for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter to break a scoreless tie and threw to wingback Joe Sims for a 2-point conversion.

"Our quarterbacks were not pressed much. We had nice protection from the offensive line. There were no sacks on 16 passes," Abshier said.

The Tigers led 8-0 after one period of play and tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Miller began the spree of 22 consecutive Prairie Grove points with a 44-yard jaunt to the house. Less than two-and-a-half minutes later Whetsell punched the ball in from three yards out. Miller ran for two pushing the margin to 22-0 in favor of the Tigers.

Patterson connected with receiver Jace Edwards on an explosive 56-yard touchdown pass. Whetsell ran the ball to tack on two points as the first 30 points of the contest belonged to Prairie Grove.

Huntsville scored late in the first half and converted for two points to trim the Tigers' lead to 30-8 at halftime.

Mayes got off a 39-yard rugby-style punt after feeling the heat and throwing three straight incomplete passes as the Eagles' opening drive of the third quarter stalled.

On the next play, Whetsell busted a 79-yard touchdown run. Miller added a 2-point conversion run and the Tigers were in command, 38-8, with 10:03 showing in the third quarter.

The Tigers pitched a shutout defensively in three of the four quarters including the fourth. Abshier also noted Spencer Allen got in on belting Mayes when he ran the football.

"Rhett Marrell and the linebackers played pretty good. Our middle linebacker played good," Abshier said.

This week, Prairie Grove faces another 4A-1 foe, Gravette. Friday's kickoff at Lion Stadium in Gravette is 7 p.m. The Lions are 1-1 with a 27-20 loss to Pea Ridge and a 37-0 win over Inola, Okla.

Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8

Huntsville^--^0^8^0^0^--^8

Prairie Grove^--^8^22^15^0^--^45

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 10-yard pass from Camden Patterson (Joe Sims pass from Camden Patterson), 9:12.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 44-yard run (run failed), 10:13.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 3-yard run (Ethan Miller run), 7:45.

Prairie Grove -- Jace Edwards 56-yard pass from Camden Patterson (Whetsell run), 4:31.

Huntsville -- 4-yard run (2-point conversion).

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 79-yard run (Ethan Miller run), 10:03.

Prairie Grove -- Rhett Marrell 1-yard run (Cale Bray kick), 0:36.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Huntsville

First downs^23^N/A

Total offense^540^N/A

Rushes-yards^32-389^N/A

Passing yards^151^N/A

Rush average^12.2^N/A

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-16-151-2-1^N/A

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^N/A

Turnovers^1^N/A

Fumbles lost^1-0^N/A

Penalties-Yds^6-55^N/A

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Ethan Miller 7-115, Coner Whetsell 7-153, Conner Hubbs 3-49, Cale Bray 4-31, Rhett Marrell 2-19, Joseph Sims 1-15, Luke Bannon 2-10, Alex Abshier 2-7, Camden Patterson 1-5, Luke Bannon 3-5. Totals 32-389.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 5-10-91-2-1, Luke Bannon 4-4-60-0-0, Caleb Carte 0-2-0-0-0. Totals 9-16-151-2-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Conner Hubbs 3-33, Matthew Velasco 2-29, Jace Edwards 1-56, Coner Whetsell 1-18, Ethan Miller 1-15. Totals 8-151.