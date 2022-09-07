WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 7, 2022

Photo: Parrish

Wanda Mae Arnold

Wanda Mae Arnold, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away in her home that she loved and lived in for 72 years on Saturday August 27, 2022. She was born April 19, 1928, in Prairie Grove to Earl and Lillian (McDonald) Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, the love of her life, J.C. "Jake" Arnold; and the pieces of her heart, her three sons, Ronnie, Johnnie and Larry Arnold; her granddaughter, Shannan Arnold; and her sister, June Phillips.

She is survived by three granddaughters, Camryn Lagios and husband Jeff of Springdale, Robyn Phillips, her husband Bo, and her great-grandchildren, Anna Grace and Ty Calvin of Harrison, Shalane Adkinson, her husband Travis; and her six beautiful great-grandchildren of Kentucky.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 1, at Moore's Chapel with burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove under the direction of Moore's Chapel. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Moore's Chapel. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com

Linda Parrish

Linda Parrish, 72, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. She was born November 13, 1949, in Fayetteville to R.J. and Oleta Terry Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.J. and Oleta Ferguson; husband, Darrell Parrish; a brother, Terrell Ferguson; father and mother-in-law, Hubert and Melva Parrish; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Counts.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She was known as "Grandma Linda" to everyone. She enjoyed flea markets, decorating and attending church. Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She was always present for family events.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristi Parrish- Mourton and husband Kenneth of Fayetteville; two sons, Darin Parrish and wife Marcia of Fayetteville and Chad Parrish and wife Amber of Fayetteville; two brothers, Allen Ferguson and wife Kathy and Randy Ferguson; two sisters, Brenda Phillips and husband Keith and Marsha Marley and husband Jeff; a sister-in-law, Janice Ferguson; five grandchildren, Colton, Cody, Madison, Cambry and Megan Parrish; a brother-in-law, Wayne Parrish and wife Frances; a sister-in-law, Darlene Counts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and all who affectionately called her "Grandma Linda."

Funeral services were held September 2, 2022, at Beard's Chapel. Interment followed in Baptist Ford Cemetery.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.