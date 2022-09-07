Wolves Regain State Line Standoff Trophy

LINCOLN -- Westville, Okla. ran into a red hot quarterback with Lincoln junior Drew Moore completing 9 of 12 passes for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns as Lincoln trounced the Yellowjackets, 41-20, Friday.

Jace Birkes returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, Kellar Price caught two touchdown passes and freshman Kayden Job made some key defensive stops. The victory brought the "State Line Standoff" travelling trophy back to Lincoln after a one-year hiatus and Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza couldn't be happier.

"I feel like its one of the better games we've played in the last two years from start to finish. The offense was clicking again and defensively we were pretty solid although there were a few breakdowns. We've still got ground to make up things and improve," Mendoza said.

Moore, a 6-feet-2, 185 pound signal caller, redeemed himself from a poor showing in the 2021 border rivalry when things went so far south for Lincoln that Birkes, then a sophomore, finished the game at quarterback. This year Moore's efficiency rating skyrocketed, helping atone for Lincoln running just five plays in the first quarter to Westville's 19. The Yellowjackets out-gained the Wolves 94-75 in the first quarter and dominated time of possession by having the ball for almost nine-and-a-half minutes of the opening period.

Sophomore running back Kale Jones did his part, churning out 122 rushing yards while Colt Cushing added a 57-yard reception for a touchdown that put the Wolves up 7-0 in the first quarter after T. Vang's extra point kick.

The Yellowjackets kept the ball for the first 6:18 of the second quarter, capping a 19-play, 75-yard drive that began with just under three minutes left in the first period on Jax Unger's 12-yard touchdown run. Chris West, a 5-feet-9, 150-pound junior, stifled Westville's momentum by stuffing a running play on the conversion attempt, preserving a 7-6 lead for Lincoln at the 5:42 mark of the second quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 31 yards, posturing Lincoln's offensive unit with good field position at the Wolves' 46.

Westville came in off a 41-8 loss to Gentry, a game dominated by the Pioneers offensively with 267 rushing yards and 129 passing. Lincoln Offensive Coordinator Mason Wann bore that in mind.

Three straight runs by Jones netted 23 yards and a second-and-six situation from Westville's 31. Moore hit Birkes for 15 yards and Price on an 11-yard touchdown sandwiched around a Jones carry for six yards. Equally important Lincoln gave its defense a two-minute rest.

"Our offensive line tonight played great, exceptional. The first contact didn't happen until five or six yards downfield and that tells you something," Mendoza said.

Senior middle linebacker Layne Sellers led Lincoln's defense with 10.5 tackles with a sack that factored heavily into Lincoln claiming a 21-0 lead at the half. The 7-yard loss put Westville behind the sticks and Lincoln stopped the clock twice after the Yellowjackets failed to pick up a first down.

Westville punted and Lincoln sent out its offense looking at first-and-10 from its own 47 and 1:08 to work with in the first half.

Moore engineered a 4-play, 53-yard drive, completing 3 of 4 passes with the last one going to Caden Brewer for an 8-yard touchdown.

Birkes ran the second half kickoff back for Lincoln's fourth touchdown of the game and the Wolves came out fired up on defense relishing a 28-6 lead. Westville held the ball less than two minutes with Lincoln forcing a turnover on downs.

The Wolves couldn't cash in with Moore suffering his only consecutive incompletions of the game and the ball went back to Westville on downs. Lincoln's defense again rose to the challenge forcing a punt after three-and-a-half minutes.

"It felt pretty decent [calling the defense]," Mendoza said, describing his role in his second game taking charge of the defense after an career built as an offensive coordinator. "They really hurt us with their running game in the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime and the kids did a good job of adjusting and carrying out their assignments," Mendoza said.

This time the Wolves struck paydirt. Jones picked up 34 yards on a carry and Westville compounded its defensive dilemma with a deadball personal foul for a late hit out of bounds. On the next play Moore threw to Price for a 28-yard touchdown. Vang kicked the PAT and the Wolves were up 35-6 with 4:43 to go in the third.

Westville fumbled on its next play from scrimmage and Lincoln recovered, setting up the offense with a first down at the Yellowjacket 42. Jones ripped off runs of 21 and 15 yards. Then Sellers carried the ball over from six yards out. The PAT kick failed but the Wolves had a 35-point margin and the remainder of the contest was played with a running clock.

Lincoln led 41-14 after Westville scored on Jadon White's 6-yard run and Mason Cox ran for a 2-point conversion with seven seconds remaining in the third.

Late in the fourth Britton Jacob scored on a 2-yard run for Westville with 1:18 showing. The conversion failed and the Wolves reclaimed the "State Line Standoff" trophy with a 41-20 win. Lincoln travels to Mendoza's hometown, Mena, to finish out the nonconference season Friday. Westville is off until Sept. 16 when the Yellowjackets take on Tahlequah Sequoyah.

Lincoln 41, Westville, Okla. 20

Westville, Okla.^--^0^6^8^6^--^20

Lincoln^--^7^20^14^0^--^41

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Colt Cushing 57-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 3:02.

Second Quarter

Westville -- Jax Unger 12-yard run (run failed), 5:42.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 11-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 3:33.

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 8-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 0:34.

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 65-yard kickoff return (T. Vang kick), 11:46.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 28-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 4:43.

Lincoln -- Layne Sellers 6-yard run (kick failed), 4:56.

Westville -- Jadon White 6-yard run (Mason Cox run), 0:07.

Fourth Quarter

Westville -- Britton Jacob 2-yard run (run failed), 1:18.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Westville

Total plays^32^73

First downs^15^26

Total offense^320^405

Rushes-yards^16-139^62-388

Passing yards^181^17

Rush average^8.7^6.3

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-12-181-4-0^1-3-17-0-0

Punts-Avg.^1-29.0^2-31.0

Penalties-Yds^3-30^7-51

Turnovers^0^2

Fumbles lost^0^2

Third-down conversion^1-3^3-9

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^3-4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 9-122, Layne Sellers 2-13, Ruger Remington 4-8, Drew Moore 1-(-4). Totals 15-121. Westville totals 62-388.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 9-12-181-4-0. Westville, Avry Green 1-3-17-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Colt Cushing 2-92, Kellar Price 2-39, Kale Jones 2-13, Jace Birkes 1-15, Kayden Job 1-14, Caden Brewer 1-8. Totals 9-181. Westville, Jax Unger 1-17, Totals 1-17.