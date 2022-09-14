Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022

Martin Eric Levine

Martin Eric Levine, 65, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home. He was born June 19, 1957, in Farmington, Michigan, the son of Howard and Robbye (Potts) Levine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Phillip Garner; one brother, David Levine; one sister, Jacqueline Van Shaw.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Levine; three sons, David Levine and wife Heather, Aaron Levine son, Brian Garner and wife Shannon; six grandchildren, Haylee Levine, Hannah Levine, Dawsyn Levine, Calvyn Levine, Kindyll Levine, and Cameron Garner.

Funeral Service was held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove.

Barbara Jean Smith

Barbara Jean Smith, age 70, a resident of West Fork, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born August 16, 1952, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Edward Alonzo and Dorothy (Reid) Duke.

Jeanie loved to travel when she was able, she loved miniature weenie dogs, small children and had problems with grown adults at times.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dottie Carlo of Watertown, New York.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years (43 years together), Thomas Smith; her three fur kids, Oliver, Hershey, and Lacy; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

At her request there will be no services held. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice Home, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Debbie Sue West

Debbie Sue West, Age 65, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born August 24, 1957, in Woodland, California, the daughter of Hiram Denver and Erma (Estep) Gibson.

Debbie was a devout Christian. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, garden and crochet and was passionate about helping others and her love language was giving.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gary West.

Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Edens and her husband Terry of Springdale, Arkansas, Angela Gross of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Heather Swain of Newport, Arkansas; two brothers, Jerry Gibson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jimmy Sides of Texas; two sisters, Karen Donovan of Westville, Oklahoma, and Carla Williams of Texas; seven grandchildren, Paige Ayers, Samantha Burks, Brittany Swain, Garin Swain, Jason Swain, Jackson Gross, Jacob Gross; five great grandchildren Jaxton Ayers, Revie Ayers, Kennady Ayers, Tessa Tompkin, and Kaidyn Tompkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Friday, September 2, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

