Championship Ring Icing On Cake





FARMINGTON -- The dream realized in Farmington's Class 4A State boys soccer championship keeps getting sweeter for junior manager Victor Pacheo, who received a championship ring along with the team Aug. 25.

Farmington assistant soccer coach Brian Dean was among several people playing instrumental roles in securing a ring for Victor.

"After we won the state championship we had a conversation about the total number of rings we were going to order and who they were going to be for and Victor was part of that conversation," Dean said.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Victor took off his headset prior to helping announce Farmington's 38-20 nonconference varsity football win over Class 7A Springdale long enough to describe the experience.

"The ring is pretty good. It has the cardinal. It says state 'championship.' On the side it has 'Pacheo' and 'manager. I'm pretty happy about that. It was a pretty good surprise for me," Victor said.

Extenuating circumstances kept Victor from attending the Class 4A State Finals boys soccer match won by Farmington, 4-3, over Clarksville on May 21 on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex, yet the young man who deals with autism was never far removed from the hearts of his teammates and coaches.

When the team bus pulled out of the parking lot at Farmington High School on Friday, May 20, not only were they accompanied by a police escort, Victor made himself a visible and vocal show of support making certain the Cardinals got a proper sendoff.

Standing alongside the road, Victor armed himself to the teeth with an arsenal of Cardinal booster equipment. He rang a cowbell, displayed a poster and was yelling, "Go Cardinals," as the bus passed by him.

Volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers, who drove his own personal vehicle to Benton for the state finals, had the presence of mind to videotape Victor, preserving a moment forever etched in the minds of the Cardinal coaches and players.

Capturing Hearts

Victor captured the hearts of virtually everybody affiliated with the Cardinal soccer program during its first season of varsity competition in 2021.

Whenever the Cardinals scored a goal, Victor added to the excitement by performing an impromptu dance to celebrate. His participation went way beyond his managerial duties. Former coach Tanner Feil, who pioneered the program, took note that while Victor was on the sideline, he'd coach as much as any of the staff with a match in progress.

"There's just something about that kid. You see his smile, it immediately makes you happy. He's obsessed with soccer," Feil said during a 2021 interview. "If you're a coach, he's going to be your best friend."

Victor helped with the organization for practices and set up for games. He cashed in upon every opportunity to serve the interests of the team and habitually enhanced each Cardinal success with the 2021 boys going 10-6-1 and qualifying for state in their first chance for postseason.

Sports occupy Victor's interests. NASCAR and soccer are his favorites, but he won't hesitate to throw in his support for any athletic program Farmington has going. Victor bonded with legendary softball coach Randy Osnes, who retired after the 2021 season, in addition to forging relationships with girls basketball coach Brad Johnson and athletic director Beau Thompson, who was head boys basketball coach until 2020.

Jason Shirey took over the Lady Cardinal softball program upon Osnes' retirement. Victor's influence upon the athletic program became one of the dynamics he learned quickly.

"What I know of Victor is just the legend that preceded him, his love for all things Cardinal and his enthusiasm," Shirey said. "He has just a pure joy and love of school and life that I think we could all learn from Victor."

Cards Trump NASCAR

Dean recalled getting a phone call from Victor's mother, Alba Pacheo, when winter storms disrupted the 4A North Regional basketball tournament hosted by Farmington at Cardinal Arena and games had to be played on a Sunday.

"What have you done to my son that I"m bringing him to school on Sunday?" Alba asked, explaining that she marvelled because Victor typically won't give up watching his favorite sport on TV for nobody.

Yet, here he was showing up to cheer on Farmington's boys and girls basketball teams as they battled for seeding in the Class 4A State tournament.

Cardinal athletics had trumped NASCAR and that was a big deal in the Pacheo household.

Two weeks later Victor persuaded his mother to allow him to ride a fan bus driven by boys coach Johnny Taylor to the Class 4A State girls basketball finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Alba was concerned for her special needs child, but knew how important being there was to Victor and relented when Taylor assured her that he would look after Victor. Taylor's wife, Morgan, went along on the bus trip serving as an additional chaperone.

Nashville's Sydney Townsend drained a 23-footer in the final seconds and the Lady Cardinals endured heartbreak, losing the girls basketball state championship, 42-41, on March 20. Victor quietly swallowed his disappointment, got back on the bus and went home.

Endeared To Teammates

He faced more adversity during the spring and didn't get to be at all the soccer matches and engage in person like had done in 2021. Yet, there remained a lasting endearment among his soccer teammates.

Cardinal goalie Steven Gomez, named MVP of the state finals, performed exceptionally during Farmington's state tournament run. The deeper the Cardinals went into the state tournament, the tougher competition they faced, and Gomez seemingly got better.

He began the run with three saves in a 2-0 shutout of Wynne. Facing the setting sun during the second half of a quarterfinal, 3-2, win over Pulaski Academy on the Bruins' home field, Gomez still managed to find the ball, chalking up 13 saves. Gomez recorded seven saves during a semifinal, 1-0, win over De Queen, and came up big with nine critical saves during the Cardinals' 4-3 victory over Clarksville in the State Finals on May 21.

Gomez was only too happy to recognize Victor's contributions to the soccer program.

"He was the biggest supporter we had. He came to all of our games last year. He was on the sideline cheering us on. This year we knew he couldn't be at all of our matches. Still, we were very proud that we had him cheering us on," Gomez said.

Victor believes the Cardinals are capable of winning any soccer match they play and never hesitates to tell team members what he's thinking.

Gomez holds fond memories of Victor getting in the ear of the Cardinals, yelling, "Guys, we got this,"

"I love Victor. Victor, I think, was one of our biggest inspirations. He motivated us," Gomez said. "He's always bubbly, always nice, always ready to go and hyped up for the game."

Trivia And Travel Info

Victor enjoys it when the Cardinals play their own version of sporting trivia or travel information during road trips.

During one outing Dean recalls they challenged Victor to name the mascot for various high schools in Arkansas, picking teams at random.

"He knows almost every one of them," Dean said. "He's a special kid, he's smart."

Gomez and team members marvel at Victor's keen sense of direction and how to read maps during road trips. Gomez admitted he'd test Victor by asking for directions he thought might be complicated. Yet, Victor never failed to deliver.

"Ask him for directions for any place in Arkansas and he can tell you. He can give you directions on how to get there and what highway to take," Gomez said.

When signing off on the approval that included Victor to get a championship ring, Thompson needed no convincing. The athletic director already knew the value of Victor's input for the soccer program and what the ring would mean to the teenager on a personal level.

Of all the places across Arkansas, Victor has found his way to, the one he treasures most is the level of acceptance he's found among Farmington administrators, teachers, coaches, classmates, athletes and fans.

Submitted Photo/Farmington High School Principal Jon Purifoy (left) watches as junior Victor Pacheo receives his 2022 Class 4A State championship soccer ring from assistant boys soccer coach Brian Dean at Cardinal Arena.



Submitted Photo/Farmington High School Principal Jon Purifoy (left), junior Victor Pacheo, and assistant boys soccer coach Brian Dean recently participated in a ring ceremony honoring Farmington's 2022 Class 4A State Championship boys soccer team at Cardinal Arena.



Submitted Photo/Farmington junior manager Victor Pacheo shows off his 2022 Class 4A State championship soccer ring at Cardinal Arena. Victor gains lifelong friends virtually in every endeavor he engages in at Farmington. Various people from administrators, teachers and coaches to athletes and students appreciate his unabashed enthusiasm for Cardinal sports and marvel at the level of intelligence he displays despite facing the challenges of autism.





