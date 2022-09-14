Forensic Audit First Quarter

Friday's nonconference football game between Farmington and Rogers brought back memories of one of the gravest injustices experienced in four decades of watching and covering high school sports.

Twenty years ago on May 25, 2002, Colstrip sprinter Chester "Tuff" Harris, a member of the Crow Tribe with Northern Cheyenne bloodlines as well, beat everybody off the starting blocks and appeared to win his signature event in the boys 100 meter dash at the Montana Class A State track and field meet held at Missoula. After the runners cleared the finish line, the official declared Tuff Harris disqualified, alleging that he jumped the starting gun. According to the rules, the official should have halted the race immediately, but he hesitated, allowing it to finish.

The race was run again without Tuff Harris and Havre Blue Pony junior Steve Heberly declared the state champion with a time of 11.27. Tuff's father, Jerry Harris, shot a video of the race, which when played back in slow motion clearly showed there was no violation because puffs of smoke from the starting gun can be seen rising in at least three frames before Tuff Harris came off the blocks.

That was Montana, and growing up on the Crow Indian Reservation, we had to deal with an excessive amount of racism frequently manifesting through sporting events, elections, and local government.

I've seen a lot of things, but, shockingly, the first quarter on Friday at Rogers represents a worst case scenario and the most one-sided rules enforcement and lack thereof in football I've ever witnessed from public employees. Yes, the referees draw their salaries from public funds, and taxpayers have a right to expect them to objectively maintain a level playing field during a football game to the best of their ability.

On Friday, Rogers gambled on fourth-and-two, failing to make a first down when Farmington middle linebacker Cooper Gardenhire (5-10, 210) hit Mountie quarterback Dane Williams (6-0, 190) dropping him at the line-of-scrimmage. The Mounties, another blue-clad team like their counterparts 1,500 miles to the northwest in Havre, Mont., got bailed out by what resembles an awful lot like a conspiracy towards a pre-determined outcome.

On first-and-10 from the Rogers' 44, Farmington executed a double pass. Junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant took a two step drop and was standing at the Mountie 46 when he threw a pass sideways to wide receiver Lawson DeVault, who was a behind Vanzant at the 50 when the ball was released with 10:42 showing on the first quarter clock.

Vanzant was moving backwards and his feet came to a stop at the 50 after he threw the ball. Simultaneously, DeVault took a step forward, securing the ball at the Rogers' 49.

No flags were thrown at that juncture and play continued with DeVault throwing downfield to Peyton Funk. Six seconds elapsed before a flag was thrown once officials realized Funk made a reception at the 20 and the side judge threw a flag at the 10:36 mark with Rogers defenders making a lot of contact, appearing to interfere with Funk's ability to receive the ball.

A second flag was thrown by the defensive back judge standing at the Rogers' three with the clock displaying 10:34. Funk fought off the defenders, gaining extra yardage to the Mountie 11, and the clock stopped at 10:32 with the play blown dead and dirty laundry on the field.

Watching the replay and running a stopwatch revealed that 1:05 elapsed after the ball was snapped to start the play before the officials issued their ruling on the field -- penalizing Farmington for an "illegal forward pass" and taking away first-and-10 at the Rogers' 11 less than a minute-and-a-half into the game.

The referees had spent almost as much time in a huddle conferring after the play, a total of 54 seconds, as game time.

The fact they didn't throw a flag immediately when DeVault executed the second throw of a double-pass play and the flags thrown were both by officials who weren't positioned to make that ruling indicates they figured out what to call to take away the big gain after they threw the flags.

A retired deputy sheriff from Wyoming once told me the police operate in this manner. They stop a vehicle first and then they figure out what for.

This changed the tone of the game and the officiating only got worse from that point on. On the next play Farmington fumbled the ball away and Rogers drove, producing a 37-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff a Cardinal returner got tripped up by his own man and hit the turf. The ball came out and the referees awarded Rogers possession, ignoring the rule that "the ground cannot cause a fumble."

The Mounties scored on a 16-yard pass, extending their lead to 10-0. On Farmington's next drive, Vanzant completed a 9-yard pass to Funk on third-and-three, but a controversial holding call negated that and the Cardinals punted.

On second-and-13, Rogers' right guard Conner Simmeron (6-0, 265) picked up Farmington defensive end Scout Morrison (6-2, 205), who slashed inside on a stunt. Simmeron wrapped his arms around the defender's waist, preventing him from sacking Williams at the 18 with the referee standing yards away. There was no holding call and Williams completed a pass. On the next play he threw to Rogers' Mabry Verser (6-2, 200), who appeared to catch the ball as it bounced into his hands off the turf. The ruling on the field was a catch, allowing the Mounties to convert third-and-six.

Every time the Cardinals made a play that appeared might turn momentum in their favor the officiating crew did something to counteract it.

Zach Ralston intercepted a Williams' pass at the Cardinal 45, returning the ball 28 yards. The officials threw a flag and marked off five yards against Farmington after the stand-out defensive play for a sideline infraction.

Four plays following, Rogers' Andrew Trenary (5-10, 165) did his job breaking up a fourth down pass to cause a turnover on downs, then added a little extra by getting in the face of DeVault, the intended receiver, and jawing on him. There was no flag for taunting, which would have pushed Rogers back inside the 20.

Instead the Mounties set up shop with first-and-10 from their own 29. Williams escaped the pocket running the ball aided by Rogers' Diego Dillet (6-2, 300), who dragged down Farmington's Carter Moad (6-0, 210) by his shoulderpad. Williams gained 16 yards on the scramble with no flag thrown for holding.

The same thing happened on the next play, Rogers' receiver Graycen Cash (6-3, 170) latched onto Andrew Disheroon (5-10, 175) preventing a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and repeated three plays afterwards with Rogers' tight end Jansen Garner (6-3, 180) grabbing his opposite No. 11, Farmington's Charlie Mobley (5-10, 165) from behind at Farmington's 42 with Cash running a jet sweep. With no flag forthcoming that eliminated a potential tackle at the Cardinal 45 with the play advancing 13 more yards to Farmington's 32.

Williams threw a touchdown pass to Verser on the next play pushing the Mountie lead out to 17-0.

Rogers' kicker J.T. Miller (5-10, 160) attempted an onside kick but the ball went out-of-bounds. Fear of the Cardinal offense worked against the Mounties as they postured Farmington with a short field inside Rogers' territory at the 47. The officials marked off five more yards on a false start penalty, forcing the drive to begin on Farmington's side of the field with first-and-15 from the Cardinal 48.

Sophomore Russell Hodge (5-10, 180) gave the Cardinals some life when he broke a 52-yard touchdown run. Jorge Cervantes kicked the PAT reducing the Cardinal deficit to 17-7 with 23 seconds to go in the first quarter.

But the officials weren't done, stealing Farmington's thunder by ignoring what looked like a block in the back at the Rogers' 10 and another at the Mounties' 22 as Rogers senior Tye Cunningham (6-0, 180) returned the kickoff 98 yards for a Rogers' touchdown.

The first quarter ended with Rogers leading 24-7. Take away those points for both teams and Farmington wins 32-28 instead of losing 52-39.

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.