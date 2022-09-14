Forensic Audit Second Quarter

Before a Supreme Court ruling based on no legal precedent took prayer out of schools in 1963, society prioritized maintaining integrity in all walks of life. Had Friday's football game between visiting Farmington and host Rogers taken place before then, both Rogers superintendent of schools Jeff Perry and athletic director Keith Kilgore would be going into head football coach Chad Harbison's office right now after he and his staff had ample time to review it and confiscating their game film from Friday.

Harbison would be under investigation for several cheap shots by Rogers' players that occurred in the second quarter, and there would be a review of the officials' conduct and a probe into the boosters and their activities to examine whether or not any undue influence occurred. In the old days, no school would want what anybody might consider an "illegitimate win." Old school organizations would rather forfeit than stand accused of cheating, but without prayer in schools society degenerates.

Anybody who thinks they have a hard time imagining such a mentality there's an excellent portrayal of that mindset in the 2006 movie, "Believe in Me," by Bruce Dern playing the role of a school board president named Ellis Brawley all too willing to throw away a hard-earned girls basketball state championship because of a legalistic mindset. The movie is set in western Oklahoma during the early 1960s.

When a cheap shot happens once or twice in a game, it could be written off as an isolated incident, but when there's consistency it reflects on what a head coach tolerates.

I go to my native Crow Indian Reservation to make the point.

Around 1991 after broadcasting another tournament 65 miles away, I hustled to get into a packed gym late in the fourth quarter with my hometown, which is Class A, hosting a District 3-B basketball tournament just in time to see one of the reserve players for their county rival, the Lodge Grass Indians, 34 miles down the road, sub in with the game basically in hand. With the referees backs turned to him, he kicked an opposing player who was positioned to guard him on the in-bounds play.

It was totally unnecessary and a blatant display of unsportsmanlike behavior in front of a packed house, and something Native Americans don't need. There were enough challenges facing Indian teams without provoking any more hostility.

A few years later that particular player went into the entertainment business, needing to draw from a diverse audience to achieve success. When the opportunity presented itself I privately confronted him over the incident and he admitted he's embarrassed by it.

"I was hoping nobody saw that," he said. "Coach [Gordon] Real Bird cussed me out for that."

He also got subbed out at the next dead ball and that was the end of his playing time.

So, don't tell me the head coach can't deal with those issues. If nothing else, he can run it out of them in practice.

Here's what Rogers had going on Friday in front of its own packed house.

Farmington junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant completed a pass to Hunter Reaves for 18 yards on second-and-12. Reaves rolled over and hit the ground as he made the reception. With the play blown dead, he got to his feet only to have Rogers linebacker Ashton Alston (5-9, 220) hit him and knock him down with the side judge standing two yards away.

There was no flag for unnecessary roughness or a late hit or even taunting as Alston berated Reaves. The side judge disregarded all that while another official threw a controversial flag for an ineligible receiver downfield erasing the first down.

Instead of five, the officials marked off six yards creating second-and-18 from the Cardinal 19. Vanzant connected with Luke Elsik coming out of the backfield at Farmington's 48 and the sophomore speedster went the distance for an 81-yard touchdown pulling the Cardinals within 24-14.

A missed tackle cost Farmington on a bubble screen with Tye Cunningham going 68 yards the other way for a Mountie score.

There was more nefarious action by the Mounties on the kickoff. Rogers' Gael Salinas (5-8, 175) lined up as the third man to the left of the kicker on the kickoff coverage unit. Running downfield, Farmington's Asher Hendrix (5-10, 160) blocked him on the left hash mark as Cardinal kick returner Lawson DeVault was tackled at the 20. Salinas reacted by grabbing Hendrix by the facemask and hurling him to the turf.

He stood over Hendrix taunting him. Hendrix got to his feet, held his hands up showing the referees he wasn't engaged and walked off.

The officials huddled for a minute-and-a-half and decided to penalize Farmington 10 yards and Rogers 15 yards. Salinas didn't get ejected for throwing punches.

Farmington mounted a drive penetrating the red zone. On third-and-three from the Mountie 16, Hodges carried the ball up the middle. Center Hunter Marshall recorded a pancake block and helped push the pile forward to the nine. A Rogers defensive tackle punched Marshall in the back while he was lying on the turf. There was no flag.

The Cardinals had to score twice on the drive.

Vanzant found wide receiver Peyton Funk in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 1:35 left in the first half, but the side judge threw a flag for ineligible receiver downfield again. Somehow they marked off 10 yards instead of five to bring up first-and-goal from the Mounties' 19.

As a Native American I've seen this before, many times over in Montana high school sports when referees attempted to break the will of Indian athletic teams by constantly penalizing them while ignoring infractions committed by their opponent.

Farmington eventually scored with Vanzant throwing to Funk from 10 yards out, but 23 seconds had run off the clock diminishing an opportunity for another drive had the Cardinals attempted an onside kick.

At the end of a first half dominated by controversial officiating and marred by cheap shots and taunting that went unchecked by both those supervising players from the home team and the guys in charge of enforcing the rules, Rogers led 31-21.

Rogers School District lists five core values on its website. Two of those, respect and integrity, didn't show up on the football field Friday night.

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.