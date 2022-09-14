Health Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 22

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: Employee put parsley into a blender for salsa verde with bare hands. Noncritical violations: Some containers of food in the large stainless lacked a cover. Several items in the large stainless lacked date marking.

Aug.25

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: Employee assembled sandwich with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Sliced tomatoes on the prep table were at 43 degrees and butter in the refrigerator was at 49 degrees. Noncritical violations: Employee was wearing a ring with stone.

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Employee preparing food was wearing ring with stone. Forks and spoons were being stored in cups tine side up. Posted permit has expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Subway, 851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE